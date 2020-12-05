A 75-year-old man was rescued from a fire in his apartment, but suffered severe burns.
Just after 3 a.m. Saturday, firefighters rushed to an apartment building at 50 Hansonville Road, after a 911 caller reported a fire.
Firefighters rescued a 75-year-old man from the building shortly after they arrived.
The man had been burned, said Rochester Fire Department Chief Mark Klose, and was flown to Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston for treatment.
Klose said only one apartment was damaged. The other five apartments in the building were unscathed.
The State Fire Marshal’s Office, Rochester Fire Department and Rochester Police Department are still investigating the fire.