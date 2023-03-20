Red Sox left-handed reliever Joely Rodriguez has a grade 2 strain of his right oblique, manager Alex Cora said Monday.
MLB.com’s Ian Browne tweeted that there’s no return timetable yet.
Rodriguez left Saturday’s Grapefruit League game against the Orioles with what the team then described as “right torso pain.”
Rodríguez signed a one-year, $2 million contract with the Red Sox in November.
Cora named lefty relievers Oddanier Mosqueda and Ryan Sherriff as candidates to replace him on the Opening Day roster.
Both Mosqueda and Sherriff were non-roster invitees to big league spring training camp.
Sherriff signed a minor league contract in January. The 32-year-old has made 44 career major league appearances, posting a 3.65 ERA and 1.31 WHIP.
Sherriff pitched a perfect eighth inning vs. the Pirates on Monday, striking out one.
He hasn’t allowed an earned run in 5⅔ innings in Grapefruit League action this spring.
Justin Turner returned Monday, going 1-for-2 (single) with a walk and run scored as the DH vs. the Pirates.
Turner hadn’t appeared in a spring training game since being hit in the face with a pitch March 6. The DH/first baseman’s scans came back clean and he did not suffer any fractures but he received 16 stitches.
