Roger Payne, a biologist who put his ear to the ocean and pioneered the study of whale songs, recording the creatures’ hypnotic, intricately patterned vocalizations — haunting wails, birdlike chirps, playful squeals and mournful moos — for a hit album that galvanized the anti-whaling movement and seemed to suggest the animals had a far richer inner life than previously imagined, died Saturday at his home in South Woodstock, Vermont. He was 88.

The cause was pelvic cancer, said his wife, Lisa Harrow.