In March 1966, Rolando Cubela stood before a Havana military tribunal accused of leading a plot to kill his former comrade, Fidel Castro. During the two-day proceedings, Cubela never denied he sought to assassinate Cuba’s “maximum leader,” but reportedly blamed himself for falling “into the hands of the enemy.”
That contrition, carried by Cuba’s state-controlled media, gave Castro what he needed. Sending Cubela and four other convicted plotters to face firing squads could have created powerful martyrs to further rally opponents of his rule. Instead, Castro made a public display of saying he wouldn’t condemn Cubela and other former allies to death.
Cubela, who died Aug. 23 in Doral, Fla., at 89, would spend the next 13 years in prison — closing one of the more intrigue-filled footnotes from the turbulent years after Castro’s guerrillas overthrew Fulgencio Batista’s U.S.-friendly regime in 1959.
Cubela’s path to a Havana jail cell included clandestine meetings with CIA operatives in Europe, code names, ideas to kill Castro including a poison-filled pen and suspicions that Cubela may have been playing both sides as a double agent, according to declassified U.S. documents.
Cubela’s turn against Castro was a particularly harsh blow for the Cuban leader. During the revolution, an alliance between Castro’s guerrillas and factions led by Cubela avoided rivalries among anti-Batista forces and proved pivotal in critical battles against government troops in the final months, said Arturo Lopez-Levy, a research fellow at the University of Denver Korbel School’s Latin America Center.
“It’s a hard thing to say if Cubela was seriously plotting to kill Castro, but if someone could have done it, it might have been Cubela,” he said.
Cubela, who studied medicine in Havana, gained prominence in stunning fashion: taking part in the slaying of a top military intelligence officer, Col. Antonio Blanco Rico, in a Havana nightclub in October 1956.
The next year, members of Cubela’s group, known as the Student Revolutionary Directorate, or DRE, tried to storm Batista’s presidential palace, but were driven back after clashes left heavy casualties on both sides. DRE co-founder José Echeverría was killed in a simultaneous attack on a radio station in Havana.
Fearing arrest, Cubela stowed away on a merchant ship bound for Florida. He returned to Cuba by boat in February 1958, later uniting the Directorate units with Castro in a pivotal win over government troops that December. Batista fled Cuba on New Year’s Day 1959.
Cubela was solidly in Castro’s inner circle after he took power. He proudly displayed a long scar, from right shoulder to biceps, from an injury during fighting. Yet, as Castro consolidated control, Cubela became increasingly dismayed by his embrace of communism and strongman rule.
A 1967 Inspector General’s report on plots to assassinate Castro, released to the public in 1998, sketched out Cubela’s overtures to the CIA and then his deepening involvement in covert planning, given the cryptonym “Amlash.”
A January 1965 CIA memo, released as part of the Inspector General’s report, called Cubela “a representative of an internal military dissident group, which is plotting to overthrow Castro.”
In July 1962 — with the Kennedy administration still reeling from the failed Bay of Pigs invasion in 1961 — Cubela met with CIA contacts at a Helsinki nightclub. Cubela agreed to stay in Cuba to “carry on the fight there,” the Inspector General’s report said.
His demand in return: to be “given a really large role to play” if Castro was removed.
Cubela received clandestine training at a CIA safe house in France.
In the fall of 1963, Cubela was in Paris as a new CIA plot was hatched — possibly having Cubela use a ballpoint pen filled with a toxic alkaloid known as Black Leaf 40 delivered through an ultrafine syringe, the report said. There was an urgency in Washington’s covert teams. Earlier ideas to strike at Castro, including using mobster hit men or poison cigars, fell apart.
Shortly after Cubela examined the pen on Nov. 22, 1963, they learned that President John F. Kennedy had been shot in Dallas. “Cubela was visibly moved,” the report said, “and asked ‘Why do such things happen to good people?’ “ The pen plot was scrapped.
