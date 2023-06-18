Enjoy the sights: The five-mile trek includes crossing a trestle bridge and riding along the shores of Lake Winnisquam. IT’S NO SECRET that New Hampshire has an abundance of activities, from its sunny beaches to its breathtaking mountains. But did you know that you can step back in time and experience some of New Hampshire’s history through its railways? Put on some sneakers, hop on a bike, and slow down your pace while viewing the spectacular scenery on the Hobo & Winnipesaukee Scenic Railroad Rail Bike Adventures. Since 2020, the Laconia Railroad Station has been home to Rail Bike Adventures. The historic station was built in 1892 for the Boston, Concord, and Montreal Railroad and acquired three years later by the Boston and Maine (B&M) Railroad. The station remained in operation until 1965 and is now used for commercial purposes. From May through October, visitors can ride four-seater custom-made rail bikes through downtown Laconia and along the banks of Lake Winnisquam. The bike frames were custom built in Colorado, and everything from the frame up was completed with the help of an engineering firm in Berlin, and the ingenuity of manager James Nigzus and his talented staff. Nigzus began his career with the Hobo & Winnipesaukee Scenic Railroad in 2015 while in high school, serving ice cream and sandwiches on the train. He worked summers through his college years, and in 2020, the idea for the rail bikes came to life and Nigzus began working full time at the railroad. “The Hobo & Winnipesaukee Scenic Railroad has run train rides for over 35 years. During COVID, we had to minimize capacity on the trains for social distancing, so we figured we needed something to be adapted for that — an outdoor, fresh air activity. And that’s how Rail Bike Adventures was born.”
Rollin' back the years with Rail Bike Adventures
- By Kaarin Clausen
Special to the Union Leader
