Three lanes on Interstate 95 north were closed Saturday night in Seabrook for about two hours after an accident, in which a 2013 Mazda rolled into the woods after rear-ending another vehicle, police said.
Troopers and Seabrook fire responded to the crash just after 8:30 p.m., according to a news release.
Guilherme Faxina, 22 of Chelsea, Mass., was traveling at an “excessive rate of speed” and rear-ended a 2013 Acura TL. The driver and female passenger were both brought to Portsmouth Regional Hospital.
After an investigation, troopers arrested Faxina for driving while intoxicated.
The occupants of the Acura TL left the scene uninjured, according to the release.
The crash remains under investigation.
State police are requesting that anyone who may have witnessed the crash contact the investigating trooper, Trooper Brian Hanna by email at Brian.D.Hanna@dos.nh.gov.
DEAR ABBY: After 40 years of marriage, I just found out my husband has been having an emotional affair, in addition to an actual girlfriend he had 15 years ago. I forgave him the last time. This time, he has only said he is wrong, but he hasn’t offered an apology, nor is he remorseful.
After years of saving and investing, perhaps you can finally see your retirement on the horizon. But before kicking back, you still have some important planning to do. The following frequently asked questions about retirement income should help you begin the final stages of retirement planni…
PASADENA, Calif. — At the end of July, a Jack in the Box in Chula Vista, California, got a new employee. He stood there for a couple of weeks while other workers swirled around him, jockeying between flat top and fryer, filling up paper sleeves with the tacos that the fast-food brand sells e…
The pandemic’s tectonic shift in the workplace — making anywhere an office for most workers — has also given way to a change in mentality by employees. Kate Lister, president of Global Workplace Analytics, a San Diego firm that specializes in hybrid workplace strategies, says employees are p…
Submit a photo by Oct. 17 for inclusion in our special Veteran's Day edition, click below.