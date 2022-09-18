Ronald W. Pelton, a National Security Agency analyst who was convicted in 1986 of selling secrets to the Soviets in one of the most damaging intelligence breaches of the Cold War, died Sept. 6 at a nursing home in Frederick, Md. He was 80.

Mr. Pelton was an Air Force veteran with training in the Russian language when he joined the NSA in 1965. With over 14 years at the intelligence agency, he developed an expertise in Soviet communications and was granted top-secret clearance.