Ronald W. Pelton, a National Security Agency analyst who was convicted in 1986 of selling secrets to the Soviets in one of the most damaging intelligence breaches of the Cold War, died Sept. 6 at a nursing home in Frederick, Md. He was 80.
Mr. Pelton was an Air Force veteran with training in the Russian language when he joined the NSA in 1965. With over 14 years at the intelligence agency, he developed an expertise in Soviet communications and was granted top-secret clearance.
In 1979, under mounting financial strain in his personal life, Mr. Pelton declared bankruptcy. He resigned soon after fearing professional repercussions at the agency, where employees who are financially insecure might be seen as targets for recruitment by foreign intelligence services.
Mr. Pelton had only a few hundred dollars in his bank account when, in January 1980, he approached officials at the Soviet embassy in Washington, offering them his knowledge of NSA operations in exchange for payments that would ultimately total $35,000.
Under subsequent questioning by the FBI, Mr. Pelton described his overture to the Soviets as an impulse, one that he had contemplated for no more than a week or two. He grew a beard so that he could enter the embassy without attracting notice. Before exiting the complex, he shaved the beard and changed into clothes resembling those worn by embassy staff, then boarded an embassy shuttle bus before returning downtown to collect his car.
Over the next five years, Mr. Pelton maintained clandestine contact with Soviet agents, using a public telephone at a Northern Virginia pizza joint for prearranged phone calls and traveling overseas to Vienna for debriefings. His “betrayal,” reporters Bob Woodward and Patrick E. Tyler wrote in The Washington Post during Mr. Pelton’s trial, “represented one of the gravest American intelligence losses to the Soviet Union.”
“They got more out of me than I wanted to give up,” Mr. Pelton was said to have told FBI agents when he was discovered.
Mr. Pelton’s most significant revelation involved an operation code-named Ivy Bells, in which the United States wiretapped underwater Soviet communication cables in the Sea of Okhotsk. In his book “Veil: The Secret Wars of the CIA, 1981-1987,” Woodward described the technology as among “the most advanced, sophisticated miniaturized waterproof eavesdropping devices in existence.”
The underwater system produced “one of the greatest intelligence hauls of the Cold War,” historian Timothy Naftali wrote in the New York Times in 1998, until Mr. Pelton “sold the secret to the Russians in 1980.”
