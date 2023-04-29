NORTHFIELD — Rose G. Weeks was born on January 22, 1928 in Concord, NH just before the Great Depression. She died on April 27, 2023, at the age of 95 surrounded by her family at Hospice House in Concord.
Rose’s dedication to her family started at a young age when she and her brother, George Boisvert, left school to take over their family farm. Their father died at the age of 48, leaving their mother and six children behind.
Rose spent many years working on their self-sustained farm and eventually took a job at a local manufacturer — Beede Electric — and continued to work there for decades until after her 70th birthday.
Rose was introduced by family members to Burnham Weeks, a single father of two little girls. Burnham owned and operated a florist business, Sunco Gardens, during days and at night worked at Arwood Corporation in Northfield to support his family. After falling in love, and getting married, Rose moved to Northfield and helped Burnham in the greenhouse and with floral arrangements, and the most important role of helping raise her two stepdaughters, Susan and Frances Weeks.
Rose not only dedicated her life to her immediate family, she also became a pillar for those around her. Rose was a caring, compassionate and empathetic friend to anyone she met. Rose was always there for anyone who needed her and enjoyed watching her family grow. She could always be found with open arms and a giving hand, which included baking bread for her family and neighbors.
Her generosity showed through her kindness and love that she had for those around her. There was never a day that you could enter her home that would not be met with a smile and giant hug. Rose was a great listener, loved music, fussing over guests and her animal friends always by her side.
Rose maintained her independence and held her household until the age of 93. She was devoted to the outdoors and took pride in her yard and gardens. In her final two years of life, she resided with her brother’s oldest daughter — Mary Hauptman — in her Canterbury home located just a stone’s throw from the farm where she grew up.
Rose is survived by her step-daughter, Frances Weeks Howe, and her son in law, John, both of Sandwich; three grandsons and one granddaughter; five great-grandchildren; seven nieces, Mary Hauptman, Nancy Parry, RoseAnn Prescott, all of Canterbury, Michelle Hall of Tennessee; Jennifer Boisvert of Penacook; Rita King of Simsbury, Conn.; Lorraine Savageaux, of Merrimack; and nephews Jacques Belanger, of Dunbarton, Ernie Whitcomb of Chichester and Patric Whitcomb of York, Maine and all of their families.
Rose was the daughter of Aurore and Ernest Greenwood and was pre-deceased by her husband Burnham, step daughter Susan, her siblings, George Boisvert, Jackie Belanger, Raoul Greenwood, Mary Jane Whitcomb and Tony Greenwood.
SERVICES: Arrangements are being handled by Bennett Funeral Home, 209 North Main Street, Concord. Visiting hours will be Wednesday May 3, 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home. A Catholic funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 4 at Immaculate Conception Parish in Penacook. Burial will follow the service at Park Cemetery in Tilton where she will be buried with her husband, Burnham.
