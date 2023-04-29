Rose Weeks

NORTHFIELD — Rose G. Weeks was born on January 22, 1928 in Concord, NH just before the Great Depression. She died on April 27, 2023, at the age of 95 surrounded by her family at Hospice House in Concord.

Rose’s dedication to her family started at a young age when she and her brother, George Boisvert, left school to take over their family farm. Their father died at the age of 48, leaving their mother and six children behind.