Londonderry Rotary Club is running its “Rotary Saves Christmas” raffle through Dec. 23.
"All funds raised through the raffle will be directed back into our community to support charities, those in need, scholarships and more," Mike Dolan said in a news release.
Tickets for the raffle are $10 each, or three for $25. The top prize will be $2,000. There will be two second prizes drawn of $500 each.
Dolan said in 2020 Londonderry Rotary has provided assistance to Community Care Givers during their move to a new location; awarded a $12,000-plus scholarship to a deserving, graduating senior from Londonderry High School; printed and installed the banners honoring all 2020 LHS graduates; and awarded funds to three local food pantries and soup kitchens.
The drawing will be held on Dec. 23 at the club's evening meeting at the CoachStop restaurant on Mammoth Road in Londonderry.
To get tickets, text Mike Dolan at 774-245-2279; call Faye Sell at Martinelli Travel at 603-434-4989; or visit Londonderry Rotary's Facebook Page.