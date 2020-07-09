Route 4 in Durham will be closed for several days this month to begin replacing the 87-year-old Bunker Creek Bridge, Department of Transportation officials said.
"This phase of work will include demolition of the existing bridge; installation of new precast bridge elements, including the bridge abutments and superstructure; final placement of lightweight fill and roadway materials; and paving," the DOT said in a news release.
The work starts at 11 p.m. on Sunday, July 19, and will last approximately five days, officials said.
During the closure, vehicles will be detoured from Route 4 and the Spaulding Turnpike via NH 108 or NH 155 with the use of detour signs and message boards. Trucks are encouraged to use the NH 155 detour.
The existing bridge was built in 1933 and repaired in 1970. The new bridge will accommodate 100-year flooding concerns and will be constructed to meet today’s standards for design, safety and resilience, the DOT said.
"The new Bunker Creek bridge is designed to last longer and protect this tributary of the tidal Oyster River," the news release states. "The new bridge will be wider to accommodate bicyclists and pedestrians, and will be higher for continued access to safe waterway recreation opportunities in the area."
The $7.1 million project is scheduled to be completed in October.