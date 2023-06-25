Best B&B/Inn: Spruce Moose Lodge offers a breakfast people write rave reviews about, and they’re super friendly, too.
NELLIE FILIP ISN’T SHY when it comes to talking about her husband Leon’s prowess in the kitchen — or his pickiness over ingredients. In the “breakfast” portion of their Spruce Moose Lodge Bed and Breakfast, he will only use New Hampshire maple syrup. “Not Maine, not Massachusetts, not Vermont,” his wife said. “Only New Hampshire.”
The Filips have made a life in North Conway promoting the region from their lodge in North Conway. They are the silver winners in this year’s Readers’ Choice poll for Best B&B/Inn in New Hampshire. The Wildcat Inn & Tavern took home the gold.
Leon is a graduate of Franklin Pierce College and Nellie did her undergrad work at Smith College and received her master’s from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. Leon, a self-taught chef, originally worked as a lithographer in the paper business, and Nellie taught high school biology. But the lure of the grill was too strong, and Leon opened the Hot Rize Cafe in Merrimack. They established a loyal following, with Nellie helping out where she could. But the lure of the North Country was strong, along with the lure of working together full time. They purchased Spruce Moose Lodge from its former owners in 2005.
“We always talked about it, and wondered if we’d have the means to do it,” Nellie said with a chuckle. “We work well as a team, and that has been the key.”
Leon runs the kitchen and Nellie is front-of-the-house, dealing with reservations, arrivals, departures and the minutiae of hosting. It’s a good fit for her. “I like meeting people, talking to them, and showing them about the region — what’s a good hike, what’s a good place to eat,” she said.
The resort used to be dog-friendly, but the Filips phased that out, selling their dog-friendly cottage. But guests can enjoy the two Filip pooches, Avery and Jed, both rescue dogs. The dogs help ease guests’ homesickness for their own canines, Nellie explained.
The Filips have eight guest rooms in the original 1890s building. It was originally a family home, and in the Filips’ first year of ownership, the descendants of the original owner, Elmer Pray, held a family reunion on the grounds. It’s since been a reunion site for other families, with the Filips seeing the children and grandchildren of their first guests coming back. Their guests are 40 to 50 percent repeats, she noted.
Many guests like the secluded setting of Spruce Moose Lodge, according to Nellie. Though it’s a 10-minute walk from the busy North Conway strip, it’s peaceful and quiet.
Guests also enjoy the view of Mount Cranmore from the grounds of the lodge. “We can hear the snow guns in winter,” Nellie noted.
And then there are the breakfasts, served up with not only real maple syrup, but New Hampshire maple syrup. Online reviews have lauded Leon’s blueberry pancakes and pumpkin pancakes, both made from scratch, Nellie noted.
Her favorite item from Leon’s kitchen? “The apple cinnamon French toast,” she said.
Leon is meticulous not only about his maple, but also about his meat. When he had the cafe in Merrimack, he purchased bacon and sausage from a Manchester vendor. He continued the practice after they bought Spruce Moose Lodge. The company delivers to Littleton, and Leon drives from the Eastern to Western slope to pick up his meats. The sausages, Nellie said, are “reminiscent of Irish Bangers.’”
The Filips will be around for a few more years, dispensing travel advice and pancakes. “But we’re slowly weaning ourselves out of it,” Nellie said, noting that they’ve sold off some of the freestanding cottages. They’ll take the dogs with them, and the memories.
“Really, this has been my favorite career,” she mused.
The Wildcat Inn and Tavern in Jackson, this year’s gold winner, is located on Route 15A in Jackson, in the heart of the Eastern Slope, with proximity to North Conway shopping, Black Mountain, Storyland, Attitash, Wildcat Ski Area, and the Mount Washington Auto Road. The lodge also has live entertainment and trivia nights in the tavern. The inn offers single rooms, suites and can accommodate larger parties with the detached Igloo building.
For information on Spruce Moose Lodge, call 603-356-6239 or visit their Facebook page. For more information on the Wildcat Inn and Tavern, call 603-228-4245 or visit wildcattavern.com.
