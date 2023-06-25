Spruce Moose 1

Best B&B/Inn: Spruce Moose Lodge offers a breakfast people write rave reviews about, and they’re super friendly, too.

NELLIE FILIP ISN’T SHY when it comes to talking about her husband Leon’s prowess in the kitchen — or his pickiness over ingredients. In the “breakfast” portion of their Spruce Moose Lodge Bed and Breakfast, he will only use New Hampshire maple syrup. “Not Maine, not Massachusetts, not Vermont,” his wife said. “Only New Hampshire.”