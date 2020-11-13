NEW YORK — Wall Street jumped on Friday as encouraging earnings stoked risk appetite and projected presidential election winner Joe Biden’s COVID advisory team said it was not considering a nationwide shutdown, but oil prices slid as Libyan output rose and investors worried the resurgent pandemic could hurt global demand.
The bellwether S&P 500 and the small cap Russell 2000 both reached record closing highs.
Upbeat results from Cisco Systems Inc. and Walt Disney Co. helped send Wall Street’s three major stock indexes higher.
“Profits have been refreshingly healthy,” said David Carter, chief investment officer at Lenox Wealth Advisors in New York. “It’s really a credit to companies’ ability to adapt and grow even in the face of the crisis.”
The S&P 500 and the blue-chip Dow posted their second straight weekly gains, and their best two-week runs since April, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq ended the session below last Friday’s close.
U.S. crude dropped 2.41% to settle at $40.13 per barrel, while Brent settled at $42.78 per barrel, down 1.72% on the day.