Motorists
• Do not drive or ride distracted. Slow down. Follow the posted speed limit.
• Drink responsibly. Designate a sober driver, call for a ride or be the designated driver.
• Buckle up. Every trip, every time.
• Remain alert for all vulnerable road users.
• Stay out of blind spots of large trucks and buses, make sure to pass safely and do not cut off these vehicles.
• Be sure to clear all snow from your vehicle before heading out.
• Move over for all emergency vehicles on the side of the road.
Pedestrians• Remain alert and never assume a car is going to stop when you are crossing the road. Wait until you are sure they can see you and have stopped completely to cross.
• Be predictable, cross at crosswalks.
• Avoid distractions such as texting, talking on the phone, listening to music while crossing in high traffic areas.
• If at a cross signal, make sure approaching traffic is actually turning before making your way across the road. The driver may be lost, or have forgotten to turn off their signal.
• Be safe, be seen. Wear brightly colored clothing or high-visibility vests and use a flashlight when walking or driving at night.