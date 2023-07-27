The Salem Little League all-stars are pictured after winning the District 2 title. The Salem players are Jack Quinn, Matty Barry, Rowan Briggs, Brayden Castillo, Nico Cardinale, Brandan Pelletier, Caden Scanlon, Travis Schaufenbil, Acen Torrens White, Mason Wiles, Nate Makiej, Gavin Griffin and Nolan Baillargeon.
Portsmouth is the District I Little League champion. The players are: Alex Hodsdon, Blaze Bocash, Cam Stacy, Colin Sparks, Colton McCain, Grady O’Connell, Griffin McGuckin, Jack Moreau, Jack Spencer, Jacob Hodges, Joey St Laurent and Lucas Cresta.
PROVIDED BY SALEM LITTLE LEAGUE
PROVIDED BY PORTSMOUTH LITTLE LEAGUE
The Salem Youth Baseball 11-12-year-old All-Stars will have to defeat an opponent they remember if they want to make history.
Salem coach Steve Quinn said he does not think the program has ever won a state Little League crown. If his District 1 championship team becomes the first, it will have beaten traditional District 2 power Portsmouth Little League in a rematch of the 2021 9-10-year-old state title series.
Portsmouth won that 9-10-year-old best-of-three series two years ago with two one-run, extra-inning triumphs but didn’t get a chance to play in a regional tournament that summer because regionals were canceled because of the pandemic.
“Anytime you lose back-to-back games in extra innings it kind of sticks with you for a while,” Quinn said. “I know it’s been motivating for all of us to get that opportunity again. I’m sure they’ve gotten better. I know we’ve gotten better and I’m glad we have the opportunity.”
Portsmouth and Salem will meet in Game 1 of the best-of-three state championship series on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Somersworth Little League. Game 2 is scheduled for Sunday at 10 a.m. If necessary, Game 3 will be on Monday at 5:45 p.m.
Salem went 8-0 in district play and took the District 1 crown for the first time since 2013, Quinn said, with a 2-1 triumph over Bedford, another of the state’s traditional state title contenders.
Quinn said each of his batters has had a key hit or a big day this season and the team boasts two ace pitchers in Rowan Briggs and Brayden Castillo.
Castillo’s fastball was recently clocked at 73 miles per hour and he also has a good breaking pitch, Quinn said. Briggs has a nasty curveball and his fastball sits around the mid to high 60s in miles per hour.
“They can go out there any day and shut a team down, which really keeps us in every game,” Quinn said. “It’s great to have depth 1-13 at the plate but our strength is our pitching. Without Briggs and Castillo, we wouldn’t even be here.”
Portsmouth, making its first 11-12-year-old state final appearance since 2019, went undefeated in the District 2 tournament, capping its run with a 12-3 victory over Concord in the final. Concord won the state championship last summer.
The District 2 final was tied at 3-3 through three innings before Portsmouth’s bats erupted in the fourth and fifth frames, said Portsmouth coach Dale Moreau. Jack Spencer powered Portsmouth’s 15-hit offensive barrage in the win with a 3-for-3 day alongside a walk.
“They weren’t swinging at bad pitches,” Moreau said of his batters in the district final. “They were getting themselves in good hitter’s counts. ... They all contributed up and down the lineup, basically.”
Moreau said his Portsmouth team is confident entering the state championship series coming off its district run and having played errorless baseball in its last three games.
Spencer (.536 average), Blaze Bocash (.500), Joey St. Laurent (.500), Alex Hodsdon (.474) and Colton McCain (.476) are Portsmouth’s top batters. Portsmouth pitcher Jack Moreau takes a 0.32 ERA over 18 innings into the series.
“Because we didn’t get to go to regionals that year (2021), they feel like they kind of got robbed, a little bit, of that experience,” Dale Moreau said of his players. “I think they want to experience that.”
Dale Moreau said he expects this series to be as close as the one Portsmouth and Salem had two years ago.
Quinn said Portsmouth is defensively sound and his batters will need to hit to areas away from Portsmouth’s fielders because of that. Dale Moreau said he has ramped up the pitching machine in practice to prepare his batters for Salem’s hurlers.
Salem’s players know that they are trying to achieve something none of their predecessors have, Quinn said, which has made the all-stars’ season even more fun.
Quinn’s message to his players this week in practice has been the same one he has given all season: believe.
“You have to believe in yourself and believe in this opportunity,” Quinn said. “We’ve been thinking about Williamsport and the opportunity that presents for a while now and, as long as they believe in themselves, we’re going to be fine.”
