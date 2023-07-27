Salem LL all-stars

The Salem Youth Baseball 11-12-year-old All-Stars will have to defeat an opponent they remember if they want to make history.

Salem coach Steve Quinn said he does not think the program has ever won a state Little League crown. If his District 1 championship team becomes the first, it will have beaten traditional District 2 power Portsmouth Little League in a rematch of the 2021 9-10-year-old state title series.