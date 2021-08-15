Salem Radiology, a department of Parkland Medical Center, has been designated a Breast Imaging Center of Excellence by the American College of Radiology. By awarding facilities the status of a Breast Imaging Center of Excellence, the ACR recognizes centers that have earned accreditation in mammography, stereotactic breast biopsy, and breast ultrasound (including ultrasound-guided breast biopsy).
Peer-review evaluations, conducted by board-certified physicians and medical physicists who are experts in the field, have determined that this facility has achieved high practice standards in image quality, personnel qualifications, facility equipment, quality control procedures and quality assurance programs.
“We are very proud of this designation and for our patients needing breast imaging, it means receiving the highest level of patient safety and imaging quality,” said Dr. Matthew Oliff, Diagnostic Radiology, Salem Radiology. “Our breast imaging team is dedicated to maintaining the highest standards in breast care and providing convenient access to breast imaging appointments for our patients in a comfortable and private state-of-the-art setting.”
Salem Radiology at 31 Stiles Road in Salem and offers 3-D mammography. To schedule a mammogram or for more information about breast health, call 603-890-2814 or visit their breast health page.