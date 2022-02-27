Sally Kellerman, an elegant, sultry-voiced actress and singer who earned an Oscar nomination for playing the strait-laced Army nurse Margaret “Hot Lips” Houlihan in Robert Altman’s movie “M.A.S.H.,” died Feb. 24 at an assisted-living home in the Woodland Hills section of Los Angeles. She was 84.
She had dementia, said her manager and publicist Alan Eichler.
She was best known for her role in “M.A.S.H.” (1970), a critically acclaimed black comedy about a camp of Army doctors and nurses during the Korean War. “Everybody calls me Hot Lips,” she told Life magazine after the film’s release, sounding surprised and a little amused by her identification with the protocol-obsessed Maj. Houlihan.
Kellerman appeared in some of the movie’s most memorable scenes, earning her nickname after mischievous doctors sneak a microphone into the tent where she’s sleeping with surgeon Frank Burns (Robert Duvall), broadcasting their lovemaking over the PA system. “Oh, Frank, my lips are hot,” she says. “Kiss my hot lips!”
When the doctors (played by Donald Sutherland and Elliott Gould, among others) later collapse the walls of the shower unit as a prank, Kellerman is exposed to the entire camp mid-wash. “This isn’t a hospital,” she shouts after running to her commanding officer, angry and humiliated. “It’s an insane asylum!”
The film grossed more than $80 million, becoming one of the year’s biggest box office hits, and inspired a long-running TV show, with Kellerman’s character played by Loretta Swit. Kellerman received one of the film’s five Oscar nominations, for best supporting actress, but lost to Helen Hayes for “Airport.”
Kellerman was widely praised for her performance, especially in the shower sequence. “With her expressive, vulnerable face, she is disturbing to laugh at,” wrote New York Times reviewer Roger Greenspun. “It is as if she had returned from some noble-nonsense war movie of the 1940’s to suggest an area of human response that the masterly sophistications of ‘M.A.S.H.’ are unaware of.”
Some critics saw the prank scenes as misogynistic, although Kellerman argued that they gave her character a chance to develop over the course of the film, and revealed a vulnerability that was missing early on.
The shower sequence was also transformative for her as an actress, after years of anxiety over her appearance and frustration with the roles she had been offered.
“M.A.S.H. was a whole catharsis,” she told Newsweek. “It freed me of a lot of complexes. All I had played was these suffering women. The whole feeling of being big and ugly and loud as can be was a big breakthrough for me.”