Bedford, NH — Samuel Hill Fletcher, 64, died on June 15, 2020 after a long-term illness. He was a resident of Bedford for much of his life, having grown up in the old Bedford Village Inn.
He is survived by his son Samuel Hill Fletcher II; the mother of his child Gwendolyn Gladys Harris; brother John Jack Fletcher; sister Rebecca Ann Fletcher Weymouth; cousin John J. Lander III and his devoted Labrador Retriever Trouble.
Samuel was an incredible outdoorsman, a superb skier, and avid hunter and lifelong fisherman. He always loved his hunting dogs and was an excellent trainer. He will be dearly missed by all whose lives he touched.
SERVICES: A graveside service in memory of Samuel will be held on Thursday, June 25th at 2 p.m. at the Fairview Cemetery in Westford MA.
