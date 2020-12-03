Today's Santa Fund donors

Today’s featured Santa Fund donor is Lindner Dental. Posing for this year’s donation are, from left, Curtis Hansen, Nina Casaverde, Tracy Pogal-Sussman and Jason Lee. How Funds Were Raised: Through the support & interest of our doctors & staff. Reason for Donating: We are so grateful to support & be part of this community especially given how difficult the past year has been for so many.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

Thursday, Dec. 3

In memory of Blanche and Edward Radulski $200.00

Happy Holidays to First Responders from Pat and Jean McGiffin $100.00

Merry Christmas to all. From Bob and Becky Smith $100.00

Little girl wishes everyone a Merry Christmas! $25.00

In memory of our dear daughter-in-law Anne from Tom and Barbara Manning $250.00

Anonymous $500.00

From The Morley Family $200.00

From David Gregg, III $1,000.00

In memory of my parents Min and Jim Ferretti. From Jackie $100.00

From St. Mary’s Bank $1,000.00

In memory of Karen Kalisz and Brooke. Love you, from Joe. Michelle, Paul, Wendy, Jeff, Jack, Abby — Miss you very much $50.00

In loving memory of Daniel Wlodyka from Scott and Joanne Mahoney $25.00

From James Normand $250.00

In loving memory of my husband, Robert Purdy, from Betty $50.00

Wishing everyone a very Merry Christmas. From Dick and Marsha Rawlings $200.00

Merry Christmas to family & friends. From Keith & Jan $150.00

In loving memory of our sister, Mary Loughlin Demers. We miss you. Helen, Peggy, Shane, Sheila, Martina and Caitlin $25.00

Merry Christmas from the Devine Family $200.00

Thank you UL for helping the Salvation Army! From the Fanning Family $150.00

In loving memory of our parents, Frank and Laura Chesworth; Vernon and Theresa Keene. From Richard and Janice Keene. $100.00

From R. and L. Damour $50.00

Total to date: $55,894.65