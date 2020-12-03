Thursday, Dec. 3
In memory of Blanche and Edward Radulski $200.00
Happy Holidays to First Responders from Pat and Jean McGiffin $100.00
Merry Christmas to all. From Bob and Becky Smith $100.00
Little girl wishes everyone a Merry Christmas! $25.00
In memory of our dear daughter-in-law Anne from Tom and Barbara Manning $250.00
Anonymous $500.00
From The Morley Family $200.00
From David Gregg, III $1,000.00
In memory of my parents Min and Jim Ferretti. From Jackie $100.00
From St. Mary’s Bank $1,000.00
In memory of Karen Kalisz and Brooke. Love you, from Joe. Michelle, Paul, Wendy, Jeff, Jack, Abby — Miss you very much $50.00
In loving memory of Daniel Wlodyka from Scott and Joanne Mahoney $25.00
From James Normand $250.00
In loving memory of my husband, Robert Purdy, from Betty $50.00
Wishing everyone a very Merry Christmas. From Dick and Marsha Rawlings $200.00
Merry Christmas to family & friends. From Keith & Jan $150.00
In loving memory of our sister, Mary Loughlin Demers. We miss you. Helen, Peggy, Shane, Sheila, Martina and Caitlin $25.00
Merry Christmas from the Devine Family $200.00
Thank you UL for helping the Salvation Army! From the Fanning Family $150.00
In loving memory of our parents, Frank and Laura Chesworth; Vernon and Theresa Keene. From Richard and Janice Keene. $100.00
From R. and L. Damour $50.00
Total to date: $55,894.65