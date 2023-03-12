Saudi Minister of State and National Security Adviser Al-Aiban meets Iranian Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani in Beijing

Saudi Minister of State and National Security Adviser Musaed bin Mohammed Al-Aiban, meets the Iranian Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani, the secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, in Beijing, China, Friday.

 SAUDI PRESS AGENCY

JERUSALEM — The Saudi-Iran detente sets back Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s efforts to isolate Tehran, but time will tell whether it also hinders his outreach to Riyadh or planning for any eventual military strike against Iranian nuclear sites.

The more pressing worry for Israel, some experts argue, is that Friday’s Chinese-brokered deal between the top Sunni and Shi’ite Muslim powers suggests the United States is giving ground in the region just when the Netanyahu government needs it most.