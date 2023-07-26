SHARK WEEK continues on Discovery and streams on Max. Nearly 40 years of such documentaries and nearly 50 years of watching the 1975 thriller “Jaws” can reduce the subject to a media phenomenon, or even a punchline. “Sharknado,” anyone?

But after a young man was killed by a shark in the waters off Cape Cod in Massachusetts, the horror became all too real. The 2023 documentary “After the Bite” (10 p.m., HBO, TV-MA) takes a deliberately local and intimate look at how the attack affected, and was interpreted by, the residents and visitors to the small town of Wellfleet.