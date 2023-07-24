THE TITLE OF THE PBS series “POV” (10 p.m., TV-14, check local listings) refers to the term “point of view,” accentuating each filmmaker’s perspective. Some films live up to that challenge better than others. The “POV” presentation “Eat Your Catfish” is filmed entirely from cameras held by or attached to the wheelchair of its creator, Kathryn, a woman left paralyzed by ALS and requiring 24-hour care.
“Catfish” shows her trying to participate in her daughter’s wedding even as her needs for continual care and monitoring put extreme physical and emotional demands on her family. Neither Kathryn nor her family are without a sense of humor, and often express their frustrations with dark wit. The film has been praised for its amazing intimacy and its near-brutal depiction of a marriage pushed to its limits.
• As mentioned in an earlier column, the PBS Short Film Festival has been running since July 10; films can be screened or streamed at pbs.org/filmfestival.
For those who have followed it, today marks the day when a panel of seven jury members selects a dual winner for this year’s prize. To read about the winners, go to the link cited above.
• Can a series set in the future seem “dated”? Launched on Fox in 1999 and produced by “Simpsons” creator Matt Groening, “Futurama” enters its 11th season exclusively on Hulu. New episodes arrive on a weekly basis, every Monday.
• The 2023 sports documentary “The Golden Boy” (9 p.m., HBO, TV-MA) profiles Oscar De La Hoya, the boxer turned promoter who won 11 world titles in eight different weight classes. The film’s title refers to his years as a prodigy. Shortly after his high school graduation, De La Hoya won a gold medal at the 1992 Olympics. He would continue to compete until 2009.
• The CW debuts “Children Ruin Everything” (9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m, TV-14), a Canadian family comedy that has already streamed on the FAST (Free, Ad-Supported Television) platform the Roku Channel.
That’s interesting, since most FAST outlets, like Pluto, Crackle, etc., are known as free aggregators of vintage programming. Want to watch “Bewitched” reruns 24/7? (And who doesn’t?) They’ve got ‘em!
As the continuing writers and actors strikes shut down new production, expect networks to fill their schedules with similarly familiar or recycled fare. CBS has recently announced that it will treat its viewers to the “network premiere” of “Yellowstone,” a series that has been streaming on Peacock for some time now.
CBS will also return “SEAL Team” to its schedule, a show that the network dropped some time back and shuffled off to CBS All Access, a streaming platform that became Paramount+. The truncated CBS fall schedule will also debut the British version of “Ghosts,” the series that inspired the CBS hit. That BBC series, which ran from 2019-2022, is currently streaming on MAX.
So it’s clear that the strikes and their impact on production will further muddy the programming waters and probably accelerate the trend toward cord-cutting as people continue to wonder just what they are getting for their traditional cable bill.
• “Unknown,” the four-part Netflix series devoted to scientific inquiry, streams “Unknown: Cosmic Time Machine,” documenting efforts to build and launch NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope.
Other highlights
• Footage of Knight’s heroism goes viral on “NCIS” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
• Vigilantes target a deserter’s family on “NCIS: Hawai’i” (10 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
Cult choice
Bruce Willis and Damon Wayans star in the 1991 “Lethal Weapon” sendup “The Last Boy Scout” (9 p.m., Sho2), a film best known for behind-the-scenes acrimony between the co-stars and the production team.
Series notes
A cat on the prowl sets tongues wagging on “The Neighborhood” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... Athletes in motion on “American Ninja Warrior” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “Stars on Mars” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... “The Bachelorette” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Overscheduled on “Bob Hearts Abishola” (8:30 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG).
“The Wall” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “Crime Scene Kitchen” (9 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... “Weakest Link” (10 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... “Claim to Fame” (10 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
Late night
Due to the Writers Guild strike, late night shows are in repeats.
Keegan-Michael Key, Sir Richard Branson and Blondshell appear on “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC) ... Adam Driver and Adam Brody are booked on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (12:35 a.m., NBC).
