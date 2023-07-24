THE TITLE OF THE PBS series “POV” (10 p.m., TV-14, check local listings) refers to the term “point of view,” accentuating each filmmaker’s perspective. Some films live up to that challenge better than others. The “POV” presentation “Eat Your Catfish” is filmed entirely from cameras held by or attached to the wheelchair of its creator, Kathryn, a woman left paralyzed by ALS and requiring 24-hour care.

“Catfish” shows her trying to participate in her daughter’s wedding even as her needs for continual care and monitoring put extreme physical and emotional demands on her family. Neither Kathryn nor her family are without a sense of humor, and often express their frustrations with dark wit. The film has been praised for its amazing intimacy and its near-brutal depiction of a marriage pushed to its limits.