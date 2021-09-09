IT’S BEEN A BIG year for misery in Pennsylvania. Set in the southeastern corner of the state, HBO’s “Mare of Easttown” gave Kate Winslet one of the best roles of her fabled career and seems certain to be honored come Emmy time. On Sunday, Showtime premieres “American Rust” (10 p.m., TV-MA), a murder mystery melodrama set in western Pennsylvania, “closer,” in the words of one character, “to West Virginia than Pittsburgh,” in ways that reflect both attitudes and geography.
It’s a place where the steel mills closed a generation earlier, leaving aging houses and decaying downtown storefronts to stubborn residents haunted by better times.
Jeff Daniels plays Police Chief Del Harris as an emotional automaton. He’s first seen crushing his pain pills and weighing them as if they were gold dust. We later learn that psychic scars from his Desert Storm experiences and days with the Pittsburgh PD may explain his heavily medicated demeanor.
Maura Tierney plays Grace Poe, a woman drowning in disappointment. Her job as a seamstress at the world’s dreariest bridal shop is giving her arthritis. Her son, Billy (Alex Neustaedter), is a handsome former football star who mysteriously turns down a scholarship and gets involved in a number of scrapes that give Chief Harris chances to become further embroiled in his life, and a better chance to insinuate himself with Grace, all but abandoned by her deadbeat husband, Virgil (Mark Pellegrino).
Although based on a 2009 novel by Philipp Meyer praised for its Joycean stream-of-consciousness narrative, “Rust” unfolds in detective-story fashion. It’s a sad fact that good novels that explore the inner dimensions of their characters rarely translate well to the screen. “Rust” does a noticeably terrible job of explaining anybody’s motivation.
No less tortured, but on the other end of the social, educational and political spectrums, a reboot of “Scenes From a Marriage” (9 p.m. Sunday, TV-MA) unfolds on HBO. A harrowing 1973 movie directed by Ingmar Bergman was originally presented on Swedish TV as a miniseries. The original arrived at a time when divorce rates in the industrial world were only beginning to climb. Some even blamed the trend on Bergman’s effort. Filmmaker Woody Allen would adapt and imitate its style and infuse it with neurotic humor.
Don’t go looking for laughs in this new effort, starring and executive produced by Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain, who portray Jonathan, an academic, and Mira, a successful tech executive, who talk endlessly as their marriage dissolves. Not to give too much away, but the first episode begins with discomfort and ends with nausea.
True to its title, the series unfolds in a series of prolonged scenes. At the beginning, Mira and Jonathan submit to an intrusive interview about “gender roles in marriage” from an insufferable undergraduate who happens to be their babysitter. Things shift to a boozy dinner party ending with a meltdown by their guests, a “polyamory” couple who discover that open relationships aren’t necessarily happy. Things get stickier after that.
One can’t fault the acting of the leads or any of the cast. The show was written by Hagai Levi and Amy Herzog, the former of whom worked on “In Treatment,” a fact that may remind viewers of how powerful a half-hour of intense conversation could be. An hour of “Scenes” borders on the unbearable.
• Two decades after Sept. 11, 2001, “60 Minutes” (7:30 p.m., Sunday, CBS) enters its 54th season with an hourlong visit with New York Fire Department brass who were galvanized into action on that terrifying morning.
Other commemorations include “9/11: Inside the President’s War Room,” streaming on Apple TV+.
• Filmmaker Barbara Kopple (“Harlan County, USA”) directed “Desert One” (8 p.m. Sunday, History, TV-14), recalling the failed 1980 mission to rescue hostages held by radical Iranian students.
Saturday highlights
• Only the top 64 can compete in the World Axe-Throwing League (7 p.m., ESPNews).
• The Mets host the Yankees in MLB action (7:30 p.m., Fox).
• Michigan hosts Washington in college football action (8 p.m., ABC).
• A couple’s move to America unravels the Windsor knot in the 2021 true-life melodrama “Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace: Enhanced Edition” (8 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).
• The struggles of Kalahari rodents take on epic dimensions on “Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty” (8 p.m., BBC America, TV-PG).
• An officer meets a gentleman at her late grandfather’s failing barbecue joint in the 2021 distraction “Roadhouse Romance” (9 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).
• “NYC Epicenters 9/11-2021 1/2” (10 p.m., HBO, TV-MA) concludes with a look at the lingering health issues facing first responders.
Sunday highlights
• The Mets host the Yankees in MLB action (8 p.m., ESPN).
• The Rams host the Bears on Sunday Night Football (8:30 p.m., NBC).
• The Foo Fighters will receive the first-ever U.S. Global Icon Award at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards (8 p.m., MTV, CW, BET, CMT, Comedy Central, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount, TV Land, VH1, TV-14).
• Digital sites and social media spell the decline of newspapers on the season finale of “Gossip” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).
• The men’s 2021 U.S. Open Tennis final (8:30 p.m., ESPN 2).
• No beating the Reapers on “The Walking Dead” (9 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).
• The league prepares for the state fair on “Heels” (9 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).
Cult choice
A strong cast (Dan Stevens, Leslie Mann, Isla Fisher, Judi Dench, Emilia Fox, Julian Rhind-Tutt, Adil Ray, Michele Dotrice, and Aimee-Ffion Edwards) failed to save the 2020 remake of Noel Coward’s beloved stage comedy “Blithe Spirit” (9 p.m. Saturday, Showtime) from meager box office and poor reviews.
Saturday series
Nonstop terror on “S.W.A.T.” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... Family Game Fight!” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... Pride and joy on “NCIS: New Orleans” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “America’s Got Talent” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ...”48 Hours” (10 p.m., CBS, r).
Sunday series
“The Masked Singer & Alter Ego Sneak Peek” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... “Celebrity Family Feud” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-14) ... “Big Brother” (8:30 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Not-so-nifty 50 on “Fantasy Island” (8:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
“The Chase” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Too close for comfort on “The Equalizer” (9:30 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... Glory days on “Family Guy” (9:30 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... “To Tell the Truth” (10 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Enhanced interrogation on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (10:30 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).