SOME SERIES are so neatly conceived that you almost wish you were in the room when the idea was pitched: “Let’s make ‘The Breakfast Club’ with ghosts!” There you have the bare bones of “School Spirits,” a new supernatural teen melodrama streaming on Paramount+. The first two episodes of this eight-part limited series can be streamed today.

Peyton List plays Maddie, the central character who wakes up in her local high school only to discover that she can never leave the premises. And she’s not alone. There are other spectral students there as well, classmates who teach her the ways of her new “haunt.”