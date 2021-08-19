With the return to school imminent, teachers are vaccinated in large numbers and say they are determined to do all they can to keep classes in-person for the fall.
Some educators, including union leaders, are now pushing for vaccine requirements for teachers to help stave off more remote learning.
In the spring, when people were clamoring for COVID-19 vaccines, teachers were among the most vocal groups pushing to be prioritized because vaccinations were a key part to keeping schools open. Having as many teachers as possible vaccinated will remain key.
Before vaccines were widely available, health guidelines from state and federal officials required a two-week quarantine for anyone who was exposed to the coronavirus.
Those quarantines meant that there were often not enough staff to keep a school open, especially not with the difficulty in hiring substitute teachers last school year.
Now, state health officials have advised that fully vaccinated people do not need to quarantine if they are exposed to someone who has tested positive. They need only wear a mask and get a test within three to five days.
Fully vaccinated teachers will mean few staff will be out and quarantined.
Megan Tuttle, the National Education Association of New Hampshire president, said her union’s goal is to keep schools open for full in-person learning. Vaccination is key, she said.
“We are backing mandatory vaccination for educators because it’s part of the bigger puzzle for everyone to stay safe,” she said, along with regular testing, especially for those who cannot safely be vaccinated for medical reasons or who have deep religious objections.
Last year, schools also adjusted around teachers with health conditions working remotely — but after getting vaccinated last spring, those teachers were cleared to return to work in-person.
Vaccines were opened to New Hampshire teachers in mid-March, though educators over 65 and those with health issues were able to get vaccinated earlier.
The state is not collecting data on how many teachers have been vaccinated, said Department of Health and Human Services spokesman Jake Leon, but other data suggested school staff were quick to take vaccines.
In the first four days of teacher vaccination clinics, according to a Department of Safety schedule, about 4,000 teachers and school staff were vaccinated — more than 10% of the approximately 30,000 people who work in New Hampshire schools, according to the Department of Education.
Almost 40% of New Hampshire’s 2a vaccination phase — a group of about 55,000 that included teachers and school staff as well as child care and summer camp workers — got vaccines in the first 10 days of eligibility.
A few weeks later, almost half of teachers nationwide were vaccinated, according to the National Education Association, one of the two major national teachers unions. By the end of the school year, according to the American Federation of Teachers, the other national union, 89% of educators had been vaccinated or planned to be.
Delta means change
High vaccination rates and low transmission rates were supposed to mean a return to nearly normal school. But the delta variant has upended those plans — and prompted new urgency for vaccinations.
“We are higher today, in a case-per-100,000 rate, than we were at the beginning of the school year last year,” noted physician Chris Peterson during a Derry school board meeting last week.
Teachers unions, which had been reluctant to require vaccines, have re-evaluated their positions in recent weeks as more is learned about the delta variant. The unions have come out in support of vaccine mandates for school staff after spending most of the last year only recommending teachers get vaccinated.
As businesses and other industries roll out stricter vaccine rules, including a new federal requirement for nursing home staff to get vaccinated, some are now pushing a vaccine requirement for teachers.
Earlier this month, the National Education Association of New Hampshire’s executive board voted to support a vaccination mandate.
Tuttle, the NEA-New Hampshire president, said her union’s executive board voted earlier this month to support a vaccine mandate and regular testing for those with a medical or religious exemption. The union’s recommendation shifted because of the delta variant, Tuttle said.
“This is where we’re at today,” she said. “A month or two ago we weren’t here, and the delta variant hadn’t come into the picture as much as it had now.”
Some local teachers unions in other states, including the Somerville, Mass., Educators Union, have ratified vaccination mandates for their members as part of memoranda of agreement with district leaders.
Tuttle said she is not aware of any local unions in New Hampshire taking that step.
New Hampshire is recommending masks in schools in areas of “high” or “substantial” transmission — which, as of Friday, covered the entire state — but some school districts are adopting mask-optional policies, counter to the state and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation to wear masks indoors where COVID-19 is spreading.
But when it comes to vaccination, New Hampshire’s approach is more passive than that of its neighbors. The state is collecting no data about how many teachers are vaccinated, and not tying mask-wearing to vaccination rates.
Maine’s Department of Health and Human Services is collecting data on vaccination rates in schools among teachers, school staff and students for health officials to use when making difficult calls about safety measures. And until vaccination rates in schools hit 80%, Vermont’s Gov. Phil Scott is requiring masks in all schools.
Other states are taking heavier measures. Last week, the governors of Washington and Oregon announced vaccination requirements for schoolteachers.