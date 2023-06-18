Electric scooters: Rent them for a few hours or for a whole weekend riding adventure.
JAMES LeBRASSEUR will never forget the time he and his partner Amelia Trapp rented Segways and tooled around Gunstock Mountain. The chance encounter with a new-to-him mode of transportation resulted in a new career, and new options for Seacoast-area riders.
LeBrasseur is the owner and operator of Scooter Bandits, a Dover-based company that rents electric scooters by the hour or multi-day packages. The scooters look like the scooters of your childhood, but they’re faster, sturdier and a lot more fun.
On a recent weekday, LeBrasseur threw open the doors of a shed behind his home. Six scooters are housed in the shed, with six more in a vault and five more on order.
After his experience with Segway, LeBrasseur was drawn into the relatively new field of electric scooters. “You get on one, spend five minutes, and you’re in love with it,” he said of the scooters. He tried out models, did his research, and found he liked the S10 model scooters produced by the Hero company.
The S10 has a lot going for it, according to LeBrasseur. They weigh only 90 pounds, and have wide tires for safety. The S10 has three speeds and two modes. “The eco-mode slows you down and gives you a longer battery life,” he said. “The turbo mode utilizes the most power, getting you up to maximum speed.”
LeBrasseur is fortunate to live on a cul-de-sac, and takes prospective riders for test drives behind his house. He provides free training, stressing the importance of wearing a helmet and wearing safety glasses or sunglasses, to keep bugs off. He provides the former. He also recommends that prospective riders bring their own fingerless gloves.
New riders’ concerns include balance, and LeBrasseur has a ready answer: “It’s just like riding a bicycle.”
The scooters are fast and fun, according to LeBrasseur. “It’s like being on a moving skateboard.” They can go 59 miles on a full charge, he said.
Entrepreneurial spirit
The scooters are actually LeBrasseur’s third career. He served in the Navy, stationed at Virginia Beach, Virginia. Before the Maine native came home on leave, his Navy buddies would beg him to bring back some fresh lobsters. What passed for “fresh lobster” in Virginia Beach wasn’t much, he recalled. “The only lobsters were in tanks, in Walmart, and they tasted like a tank,” he said with a shrug.
So he developed a side hustle, buying lobster in New England, hauling it down to the Navy base, and sharing it with his buddies. He left the Navy and worked in the business field, but got laid off in 2010. He remembered the lobster business and liquidated his savings, bought a refrigerated truck, found a lobsterman, and developed a regular route to Virginia Beach and back.
After spending time on electric scooters in a recreational sense, LeBrasseur decided the concept was too good not to share, and he “took the plunge” and began working toward Scooter Bandits. He bought two older-model electric scooters for himself and Trapp, and they began using them around Dover. “People saw us having so much fun,” he recalled.
He made friends with the owner of a bike shop near the Fox Run Mall and lent him the two older units as demo models. “We wanted to see what hype we could get,” LeBrasseur said. The owner took one and drove it around the mall, and “people were swarming him,” LeBrasseur recalled.
“That,” he said, “got me motivated.”
He opened in May of this year and is building his collection and his profile. The scooters are appropriate for college students from nearby University of New Hampshire, tourists visiting the coast, and corporate use by businesses with large campuses. He can recommend trails, or the renter can come up with their own. The scooters are also good for campers traversing their campgrounds.
He has a menu of renting options, from four hours to a weekend. The possibilities are endless, and the Seacoast is ready for them, he believes.
After all, his slogan is, “Live Free and Ride.”
For more information, visit scooterbandits.com, or email ScooterBandits@yahoo.com.