FILE PHOTO: Hot weather in New York

A worker from a road paving crew walks on a job site after New York City issued an excessive heat warning during hot weather in lower Manhattan on Thursday.

 MIKE SEGAR/Reuters

CHICAGO — Tens of millions of Americans were confronted with a one-two punch of brutally hot temperatures and oppressive humidity on Friday as an unrelenting heat wave settled over the Midwest and East Coast and was expected to persist into the weekend.

More than 175 million people in the U.S. were under excessive heat warnings and advisories as midday heat index readings in many spots rose well above 100 degrees, the National Weather Service said.