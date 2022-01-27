Psst! I noticed, you’re not sticking to your New Year’s resolutions to eat better, exercise more and de-stress. Not that I’m criticizing you. Far from it. Resolutions often fail because they’re faulty (it’s not all your fault!). I want to encourage you not to give up — and to reshape your resolutions into goals you can actually meet.
Using the Monday Campaigns Healthy Monday Check-up Tool (www.mondaycampaigns.org/healthy-monday-check-up), you can greet each week in 2022 with a renewed commitment — even if the past week you were, well, somewhat off the mark.
Here are two simple ways that can help you strive for better health and happiness year-round.
1. Make resolutions that you enjoy fulfilling. If they add stress to your life, rewrite them so they’re more doable. Say, you want to eat more vegetables. Do you like to garden — outside or on your windowsill? Then do that. Do you enjoy cooking in a wok? Decide to make two all-veggie wok dinners a week. Is it fun to cook with your kids? Ask them to choose veggies for dinner and to be the veggie chef for the night. Or do all those things.
2. Hold yourself accountable. An exercise/nutrition/de-stressing buddy helps you stay motivated. So can a big wall calendar, on which you log your daily activities for all to see. Or get a fitness tracker — it helps you stay goal-oriented, privately, if that’s more your style.
Missing the mark on your resolutions isn’t failure, it’s an opportunity to refocus, redefine and succeed. Happy All Year!
Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. His next book is “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow.” Do you have a topic Dr. Mike should cover in a future column? If so, please email questions@GreatAgeReboot.com.
