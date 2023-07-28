THE ENDEARING situation comedy “This Fool” returns on Hulu for a second season. Set in South Central Los Angeles, it follows sad sack Julio Lopez (Chris Estrada), a gentle, self-effacing not-so-young man surrounded by ex-cons and semi-reformed gang members.
Michael Imperioli (“The Sopranos”) appears as Minister Payne, whose encounter group, Hugs Not Thugs, recently employed Julio. As season two starts, both men are on to new and ridiculous adventures. “Fool” is a good-natured comedy not afraid to play on the themes of dysfunction, racism and urban violence for easy laughs. It’s the kind of comedy that shows how unadventurous network TV comedies have become.
• Set in an unglamorous corner of the rural wrestling circuit, the action melodrama “Heels” (10 p.m., Starz, TV-MA) presented a compelling story of sibling rivalries and backstage intrigue when it arrived in 2021. It returns tonight for a second season.
• The offbeat and more-than-occasionally downbeat series “How To With John Wilson” (11 p.m., HBO, TV-MA) begins its third and final season. It also streams on MAX. For the uninitiated, “How To” combines discursive observations by the filmmaker and titular host with random clips of fellow New Yorkers at their most wistful and banal.
Arcane topics are frequently raised and then dropped altogether as Wilson, his camera, monologue and attention span meander across the cityscape. Not unlike “Painting With John,” this series has the feeling of a peculiar passion project that could have been marooned in the vast sea of YouTube programming had it not landed on HBO.
Along with “Painting” and “Somebody Somewhere,” “How To” offers evidence that there still might be room for the weird on a network and streaming service that seems to be getting slicker with each passing day.
• The “How To” theme continues with “How to Become A Cult Leader,” a docuseries debuting on Netflix. Narrated by Peter Dinklage (“Game of Thrones”), it blends expert interviews, footage and animation to discuss the methods that cult leaders have used to appeal to vulnerable people seeking easy and certain answers to life’s big questions. Along the way, it profiles “leaders” as diverse as Charles Manson, Jim Jones and Marshall Applewhite, whose Heaven’s Gate group culminated in mass suicide in 1997.
• Despite a strong cast including Michael Sheen as an angel and David Tennant as a devil, as well as Nick Offerman, Jon Hamm and Miranda Richardson, the supernatural apocalyptic comedy “Good Omens” arrived in 2019 fairly drenched in glib, condescending irreverence. Written by Neil Gaiman, adapted from a 1990 novel he co-wrote with Terry Patchett, it returns for a second season on Amazon Prime.
Other highlights
• Few movies have inspired as much enthusiastic popular and critical derision as the 2019 screen adaptation of “Cats” (7 p.m., HBO Family) a mega-bomb, described by some as “the worst movie ever made.” A sprawling cast of stars appearing in the most regrettable film of their lives includes James Corden, Judy Dench, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson and Idris Elba, all presented as felines via dubious and shaky digital special effects. Released for Christmas 2019, its ghastly failure was the talk of the holiday season.
• Shared challenges on “The Great American Recipe” (9 p.m., r, PBS, TV-G, check local listings).
• Help from the Texas Rangers on “Blue Bloods” (10 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
Cult choice
Alan Arkin, who died June 29, co-stars with James Caan in the 1974 offbeat comedy “Freebie and the Bean” (12:30 a.m. early Saturday, TCM, TV-MA), as unorthodox police officers. The film is said to have launched the “buddy cop” genre that would lead to “48 Hrs.,” “Lethal Weapon” and other hits. Loretta Swit (“M*A*S*H”) and Valerie Harper (“Rhoda”) co-star.
Series notes
“Tough As Nails” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... “Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... “WWE Friday Night SmackDown” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... Hate crimes on “Will Trent” (8 p.m., ABC, r, TV-14) ... A wayward horse endangers the crew on “Fire Country” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “Dateline” (9 p.m., NBC) ... “20/20” (9 p.m., ABC, r).
Late night
Due to the Writers Guild strike, all late night shows are repeats.
Jim Gaffigan, Jesse Williams, Raye and 070 Shake appear on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (11:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Sienna Miller, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Gabriel Basso and Ryan Hamilton on “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC) ... Expect Allison Janney, Chris Estrada, Frankie QuiNones and Yung Gravy on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (11:35 p.m., ABC).
Colin Quinn, Gabrielle Union and Danny Carey visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (12:35 a.m., NBC) ... Hannah Einbinder, Lennon Parham and the cast of “Hadestown” are booked on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (12:35 a.m., CBS).
