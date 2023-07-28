THE ENDEARING situation comedy “This Fool” returns on Hulu for a second season. Set in South Central Los Angeles, it follows sad sack Julio Lopez (Chris Estrada), a gentle, self-effacing not-so-young man surrounded by ex-cons and semi-reformed gang members.

Michael Imperioli (“The Sopranos”) appears as Minister Payne, whose encounter group, Hugs Not Thugs, recently employed Julio. As season two starts, both men are on to new and ridiculous adventures. “Fool” is a good-natured comedy not afraid to play on the themes of dysfunction, racism and urban violence for easy laughs. It’s the kind of comedy that shows how unadventurous network TV comedies have become.