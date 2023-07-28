The Ottawa Senators signed free agent forward Vladimir Tarasenko to a one-year, $5 million deal.
The 31-year-old veteran tallied a combined 50 points (18 goals, 32 assists) in 69 games last season with the St. Louis Blues and New York Rangers.
The Ottawa Senators signed free agent forward Vladimir Tarasenko to a one-year, $5 million deal.
The 31-year-old veteran tallied a combined 50 points (18 goals, 32 assists) in 69 games last season with the St. Louis Blues and New York Rangers.
A former 40-goal scorer and 2019 Stanley Cup champion, Tarasenko has 574 points (270 goals, 304 assists) in 675 games with the Blues (2012-23) and Rangers.
The Blues drafted the four-time All-Star Game participant in the first round (16th overall) in 2010.
St. Louis traded Tarasenko and Niko Mikkola to New York on Feb. 9 in exchange for Sammy Blais, Hunter Skinner, a first-round pick in 2023 and a fourth-rounder in 2024.
Dedicated viewers of Fox News are likely familiar with Lear Capital, a Los Angeles company that sells gold and silver coins. In recent years, the company's ads have been a constant presence on Fox airwaves, warning viewers to protect their retirement savings from a looming "pension crisis" a…
Faced with alarming teacher shortages, Virginia last month agreed to partner with a for-profit online teacher credentialing company, hoping to get more teachers into classrooms faster and without the higher tuition costs of traditional colleges and universities.
Mastercard has told U.S. banks to stop allowing marijuana purchases with its debit cards, highlighting the legal and financial gray area the industry exists within even as more states legalize the drug.
With $14 billion in new federal funding, the infrastructure law was supposed to jolt efforts to protect the U.S. highway network from a changing climate and curb carbon emissions that are warming the planet. New records show the effort is off to an unsteady start as hundreds of millions of d…
As they struggle to reduce drug overdose deaths, policymakers across the United States are embroiled in a heated debate over creating and increasing criminal penalties related to fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid that’s up to 100 times more potent than morphine.
DEAR HELOISE: We recently had hard tile floors installed in the kitchen and dining areas of our home, and after it was installed, we were told to never use bleach or vinegar on the tiles. So, what should I use to keep our new tile clean?
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.