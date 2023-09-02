Having already overstayed its welcome across much of the southern United States, this summer’s unwelcome extreme heat is invading the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest this holiday weekend before it scorches the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast through midweek. High-temperature records could be tied or broken in many places, including Minneapolis, Green Bay, Wisconsin, Chicago, Detroit, Philadelphia, Raleigh, North Carolina, and D.C., as the heat is expected to persist in some areas well beyond Labor Day, which is typically considered the unofficial end of summer.

As extreme heat expands northward from what has been its home base in the southern United States since June, the number of people who may be exposed to heat requiring extreme caution will surpass 200 million by Labor Day, according to The Washington Post’s heat tracker. Such heat is most dangerous for infants and children up to 4 years old, adults 65 years and older, and people who are overweight, ill or taking certain medications.