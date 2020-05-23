In the 19 years since the 9/11 attacks, the New Hampshire National Guard has been deployed multiple times to defend the nation in far-off desert lands.
Now the fight is on the homefront, where New Hampshire’s citizen soldiers and airmen are taking care of their neighbors.
More than 650 New Hampshire National Guardsmen have been activated to serve the state during the coronavirus pandemic. That’s one-quarter of the entire state guard.
The guardsmen sort, prepare, distribute and even grow food for the New Hampshire Food Bank; staff call centers for New Hampshire Employment Security; distribute personal protective equipment to health care workers and businesses; and do testing, contact tracing and case management around the state.
Every one of them volunteered for this.
Spend any time with a NASA astronaut and you’re struck by how effectively the space agency identifies exceptional individuals. Spending a few hours with the National Guard on deployment evokes a similar feeling.
When the call went out for guardsmen to help out in the pandemic, First Sgt. Rachael Fleharty-Strevig of Epsom didn’t hesitate.
“I didn’t know what the mission was. It didn’t matter,” she said. “This is what we do. We’re the guard.”
Fleharty-Strevig has deployed three times overseas, each time with a different state’s guard. She drove heavy equipment — ”the biggest truck the Army makes” — in Iraq with the Maryland Guard in 2003, she went back as a Tennessee guardsman four years later, and she deployed to Kuwait with the New Hampshire Guard in 2010-11 during the drawdown from Iraq.
Filling the gap
These days, Fleharty-Strevig is overseeing teams of guardsmen working six days a week for the Manchester Food Bank, which supplies food and meals to more than 400 agencies statewide.
This mission, she said, “feels different because you actually are involved in your community and your state. So you get to see this direct impact that it has.”
“I think it hits home,” she said. “It’s more rewarding.”
When the crisis hit, Eileen Liponis, executive director of the Food Bank, had to send her dedicated volunteers home for their own safety, even as the need for help exploded.
The guard stepped into the gap.
In the past six weeks, the guard has processed more than 200,000 pounds of grocery items, prepared 38,365 meals, handed out 7,325 prepared boxes at mobile food pantries and distributed 73,232 meals.
Without them, Liponis said, “We would have been dead in the water.”
More than soldiers
Maj. Gen. David Mikolaities, New Hampshire’s adjutant general, is clearly proud of how his soldiers and airmen are serving in this crisis. “Your mission is almost the same as a first responder,” he said. “Save lives, mitigate human suffering and preserve and protect property.”
The guard’s traditional mission is threefold: to fight and win the nation’s wars; secure and defend the homeland; and build partnerships, he said. This Memorial Day weekend, more than 100 guardsmen still serve in Middle Eastern countries, the general said.
But those other two missions are equally pressing now, he said.
The guard is partnering with the state Department of Health and Human Services, New Hampshire Employment Security, and Homeland Security and Emergency Management, part of the Department of Safety.
The Grappone Center in Concord has been turned into a sort of command center, where public health experts from DHHS work side by side with National guardsmen. Ballrooms meant for wedding receptions and business conferences host teams that monitor and support COVID-19 patients, conduct contact tracing and schedule testing statewide.
The center is staffed 12 hours a day, seven days a week.
Looking out for family
Maj. Diana Tanner of Manchester, a registered nurse as well as a nurse practitioner, is stationed at the Grappone Center. She joined the guard “later in life,” she said, after raising her family. Her father, Warren Tanner, is a proud Army veteran, but she joined the Air National Guard when there was an opening for a nurse. “I always wanted to serve,” she said.
Tanner works as a nurse at Elliot Hospital and a nurse practitioner at a Concord health center. With the guard, she has done advanced trauma training in South Korea and training on Ebola containment in Ghana.
For the past four weeks, Tanner has been doing case investigations at the Grappone Center. She works with COVID-19 patients, offering them support and connecting them to available resources. It’s meaningful work, she said.
“This is the homeland,” she said. “And so it does feel like you’re looking out for your extended family.”
Most National Guardsmen hold civilian jobs, and they bring their skills and training to their work in the military. That’s what is happening now in this crisis.
Mission: Help thy neighbor
Maj. Kent Wyman is acting commander of the Guard’s civil support team, which is trained to respond to chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear incidents. Wyman, a member of the Army Guard’s medical services corps, previously worked at Concord Hospital as a cardiovascular invasive specialist.
These days, instead of testing for ricin or anthrax, his team is testing for COVID-19. They’ve been dispatched to hot spots, doing rapid testing at long-term care facilities, for instance, to try to prevent the spread of the illness.
Sgt. Carey Morris of Nashua has been in the guard for 18 years. Like so many young men and women in New Hampshire, he joined after the Sept. 11 attacks. “It was kind of a super-patriotic time in the country,” he said. “I just wanted to do something a little bit more than hang out with my buddies.”
He has been deployed overseas three times — twice to Iraq and once to the United Arab Emirates.
Morris works for UPS as a supervisor in the Seacoast area. When the call came to help the fight against COVID-19, he said he could start right away.
Two days later, he got a call: “There’s a mission we need your help with.”
Morris is now the non-commissioned officer in charge of a warehouse at a Guard aircraft hangar in Concord that’s been converted into a distribution center for PPE. Shipments of masks, gloves, gowns, hand sanitizer, even ventilators, are sorted and then put on trucks and sent to 16 distribution centers around the state.
From there, guardsmen deliver the PPE to health care facilities and businesses that have requested them through a state website.
It’s been a humbling experience, Morris said. “You’re literally helping your neighbor,” he said. “You can deploy overseas and not really see what effect that had on anybody back home. But you can see the immediate effect you have on people in your community by doing this mission.”
Amazon Prime of PPE
Capt. Brian Schwartzkopf of Pembroke, who works at Liberty Mutual Insurance, is overseeing the online logistical system that processes PPE orders from New Hampshire businesses and facilities. He said Morris’ expertise from UPS helped them set up a system that now has a 24-hour turnaround time.
“If it came in this morning, it’s ready to go out the next day,” he said. “Our goal is not to turn anybody away. So far we haven’t had to.”
As the crisis deepened here, so did the mission.
Early on, as reports came in from other states of overwhelmed hospitals, the guard was tasked with creating alternative treatment sites. “In 14 days, we stood up 14 facilities with 1,600 beds,” Mikolaities said. “Fortunately, as the state bought time, they flattened the curve and, knock on wood, so far so good, we haven’t used them.”
Then came the shortages of personal protective equipment. “We are now essentially the Amazon Prime of PPE in the state of New Hampshire,” Mikolaities said.
Lore Ford IV of Concord, the guard’s command sergeant major, said they had no road map to deal with a global pandemic. But he said, “That’s the beauty of the Guard.”
“Our guys go in and say, let’s figure out how to fix it,” he said. “And we fix it.”
Humbled to help
Chief Master Sgt. Tracy Hoag of Manchester joined the National Guard 30 years ago, after serving four years in the Air Force. A father of four, he has deployed six times since the 9/11 attacks.
Hoag works full-time for the Guard, overseeing maintenance on the new KC-46 aircraft for the 157th Refueling Wing at Pease. These days, you’ll find him at a guard training center in Pembroke, supervising a roomful of guardsmen at a call center run by New Hampshire Employment Security.
As of Thursday, they had handled more than 200,000 calls from people seeking unemployment benefits.
Hoag also calls the experience humbling. “We are so blessed that we have a job still, we’re still getting a paycheck,” he said. “There’s a lot of people out there that are suffering. They’re having a hard time.”
One of the airmen on Hoag’s team, Staff Sgt. Elise Maclaughlin, joined the guard when she was a 17-year-old senior at Milford High School. That was six years ago.
“I wanted to be a part of something bigger than myself,” she said.
Maclaughlin, a personnel specialist for the Guard, said the work she’s doing at the call center has been especially rewarding. “We don’t often get the opportunity to directly work one-on-one with the citizens of New Hampshire,” she said.
Every call, every case, is unique, she said.
“A lot of people are distressed right now,” she said. “They’re worried. No one’s really experienced this before, so there are a lot of unknowns.”
“Sometimes you just need to let them talk and just be there. They just need an ear.”
Waging a real war
The guard has not been spared by the pandemic. Nine guardsmen have tested positive. Six have recovered, and three remain in isolation, Mikolaities said.
Just recently came news that Alan Twofoot, a retired guardsman from Merrimack, had died from complications of COVID-19. A husband, father and grandfather, he was just 51 years old.
Twofoot’s death “almost makes us want to redouble our efforts to get over this, to fight this enemy,” said CSM Ford.
In war, he said, “When the enemy takes one of your friends, you get more upset and you want to fight harder.”
There’s some of that with this crisis now, Ford said.
“I’m mad at this virus because now it’s taken someone I know,” he said. “I want to do something about it.”