“PLATONIC” PONDERS the age-old question: Can men and women be just friends? Or must close ties always lead to romance — or at least sex?
The 10-episode comedy streams its first three episodes on Apple TV+ today, with new installments arriving every Wednesday.
Meet Sylvia (Rose Byrne) and Charlie (Luke Macfarlane), a seemingly perfect married couple of lawyers trying to have a family movie night with their three kids. When the youngest insists that they watch “The Emoji Movie” for the umpteenth time, Charlie balks and they all retreat to their respective screens.
This is when Charlie informs Sylvia that her old pal Will (Seth Rogen) is getting divorced. Will and Sylvia had been inseparable platonic buddies, so close that Will served as the maid of honor at their wedding. They fell out after Sylvia disapproved of Will’s choice of a bride, a wound that still smarts.
“Platonic” goes to a lot of effort to create blank-slate characters for Will and Sylvia. She’s a trained lawyer but seems to have been mommy-tracked out of a job. She convinces herself that she’s still practicing because she helps Charlie with his job, but like wives of yore, her work goes unpaid.
As the brew master at a downtown brew pub, Will is the latest character played by Rogen to project the middle-aged teddy-bear man-child. Neurotic, articulate and defensive about his Jewish identity in ways that seem at least a century out of date, he straddles that fine line between passion and anger, funny and annoying.
Will’s wife dumped him because he couldn’t grow up or move on, and because his job gave him too many excuses to drink too much. Her rejection may have confirmed Sylvia’s initial reaction, but she’s not wrong about Will, or about just any character Seth Rogen has ever played.
A story that begins with movie night continues to milk pop-culture references for what passes as dialogue. When Will discusses his relationship with Sylvia to his co-workers, the conversation immediately turns to “When Harry Met Sally.” When Sylvia drags a middle-aged mom friend (Carla Gallo) to Will’s pub, cougar and “Cougar Town” jokes ensue.
Chitchat based on other movies sort of makes sense here. Sylvia and Will don’t seem so much like people as ideas for characters in some not-quite-defined comedy. You get the impression that this was shopped as the “Rose Byrne-Seth Rogen Project” before the vague title “Platonic” got slapped on it.
This follows a pattern for Apple TV+, where Byrne already appears in the uninspired period satire “Physical,” soon to begin its third season. Rogen’s “Freaks & Geeks” co-star Jason Segel does his cute man-child thing in “Shrinking.” Rogen is said to have a deal with Apple TV to write, star and direct in a future project. So far, it doesn’t have a title. Maybe it doesn’t need one.
• Hulu streams “The Clearing,” an eight-part adaptation of the J.P. Pomare psychological thriller about a woman forced to face her horrific past in a cult to prevent the future exploitation of children.
• A teen straddles the usual hormonal shenanigans as well as static from his tight-knit family in the new sitcom “American Born Chinese,” streaming on Disney+.
Season finales
• A winner emerges on “Survivor” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
• Dayton’s surgeon receives new information on “Chicago Med” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
• Brett’s big news on “Chicago Fire” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
• An attack looms on “Chicago P.D.” (10 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
Other highlights
• “NOVA” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) continues to probe the human brain.
• “The Game Show Show” (10 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) examines a format’s history.
• “Mayans M.C.” (10 p.m., FX, TV-MA) enters its fifth and final season.
Cult choice
Kathy Bates and Jennifer Jason Leigh star in the 1995 adaptation of Stephen King’s novel “Dolores Claiborne” (9:50 p.m., Cinemax). Bates has been cast in CBS’s forthcoming reboot of “Matlock,” exactly the kind of series that attracts older viewers, the demographic CBS has long tried to escape, but now courts.
Series notes
“MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) enters its 21st season ... “Jeopardy! Masters” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... “Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars” (9 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... “Prank Panel” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) debuts.
Late night
Due to the Writers Guild strike, late night shows have halted production. All episodes are repeats.
Shania Twain and Ayo Edebiri drop by “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (11:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Michelle Obama, Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Sampa the Great & Angelique Kidjo “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC) ... Bill Hader, Jane Goodall and Metallica visit “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (11:35 p.m., ABC) ... Rob Lowe & John Owen Lowe, Judd Winick and Ruston Kelly appear on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (12:35 a.m., NBC).