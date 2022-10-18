The New Hampshire Preservation Alliance's 2022 Seven to Save List features an icon of Granite State transportation history, a historic tavern and three landmarks in small towns with populations of about 1,000 people.

All the structures need new or revived uses and investment to become viable community assets again, the alliance said in a release.

Bean Tavern

The Bean Tavern in Raymond, circa 1750, needs a new roof -- and a new purpose.
Flying Yankee

The Flying Yankee is currently stored in Lincoln. A nonprofit group is working to restore the train and return it to service.
Hill Center Church

Hill Center Church was last restored 50 years ago.
St. John's Methodist Church

St. John's Methodist Church in Jefferson, built in the 1860s, will soon be vacated by the local historical society and revert back to the Methodist conference.
Stone School

Community leaders are trying to determine the future of the recently condemned Stone School in Newington.