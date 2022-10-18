The New Hampshire Preservation Alliance's 2022 Seven to Save List features an icon of Granite State transportation history, a historic tavern and three landmarks in small towns with populations of about 1,000 people.
All the structures need new or revived uses and investment to become viable community assets again, the alliance said in a release.
“Our historic buildings define the New Hampshire landscape; host important civic and cultural programming; and keep alive our talented pool of preservation craftspeople," said Jennifer Goodman, executive director, New Hampshire Preservation Alliance in a release Tuesday. "These are the buildings that make our communities desirable and identifiable."
The 2022 Seven to Save List:
Bean Tavern, Raymond
Raymond purchased this long-vacant circa 1750 landmark last year to save it when it was advertised as “land only” -- and then voted to extend its historic district to include it at the 2022 Town Meeting. Listing will give a boost to the local effort to meet pressing needs like a new roof. The tavern is featured on the town seal.
Carroll County Courthouse, Ossipee
This intact and iconic Carroll County landmark needs a new use. The County Commissioners support the listing to help provide some needed energy and visibility to their efforts after the Ossipee Historical Society recently relinquished the 1916 building, back to the county, when the vision of a county-wide historical museum and research center fell through.
Flying Yankee
This passenger train currently stored in Lincoln, needs a new home, a transfer of ownership, and rehabilitation investments before it can once again ride the rails. The Flying Yankee Association, a Nashua-based group, is raising money to restore the Flying Yankee, one of only three such trains built in the 1930s by the E.G. Budd Company of Philadelphia.
Hill Center Church
The Hill Center Church was built in 1800 with post-Toleration Act changes made in 1847. The nonprofit charged with preserving the National Register-listed landmark is anxious to revive their efforts 50 years after the building’s last restoration campaign. In addition to cosmetic work, the church also needs new programming and activity to keep it in the minds of Hill residents.
St. John’s Methodist Church, Jefferson
This prominent 1860s landmark, which stands on Route 2, will soon be vacated by the local historical society and revert back to the Methodist conference. The church will need creative matchmaking for its new use and a fair amount of investment. Its location close to the road, the site’s topography, and the structural concerns are all challenges.
Stone School, Newington
Community leaders, including graduates of the 1920 National Register-listed school, are seeking ways to breathe new life into this recently-condemned landmark that sits in the civic center of the seacoast town, adjacent to the Pease International Airport. Some in town want the property for a new fire station complex.
Preservation Trades Workforce in New Hampshire:
New Hampshire and the nation are facing a shortage of skilled tradespeople. If we don’t address the skills gap and increasing median ages, we’ll limit preservation activity, lose historic resources, and lose valuable knowledge about traditional building methods – an important part of our economy, the alliance said.
The Seven to Save announcement event was held in Laconia where the Preservation Alliance showcased three Seven to Save listees: The successful revival of the Colonial Theatre, still-threatened St. Joseph Church, and the United Baptist Church in Lakeport.
Since 2006, the Preservation Alliance's annual Seven to Save list has helped attract attention and resources to landmarks around the state. More than half are now considered out of danger or saved.
Many owners and advocates for the former listees used the designation to help develop new solutions and secure new investments. Many places are in the process of rehabilitation, while others continue to need significant additional help. A few have been lost. Criteria for selection include: historical significance, imminence of threat, and potential impact of listing a site.