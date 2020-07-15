Sen. Jeanne Shaheen’s reelection campaign announced record fundraising in the second quarter of 2020, and picked up an endorsement from a gun-control group that could bring more money to the race.
Shaheen’s campaign announced Tuesday that more than 26,000 people gave a total of $2.5 million to her campaign between April 1 and June 30 of this year.
According to the campaign, the average contribution was $52, and 95% of the donations were under $100.
Campaigns will make second-quarter filings with the Federal Election Commission this week, disclosing the names of donors, how much they gave, and what they have spent the money on.
The campaign noted the second quarter saw the largest number of donors this cycle, and said the Shaheen campaign has $8.65 million cash on hand.
The two Republicans vying to challenge Shaheen, Don Bolduc and Corky Messner, have not announced how much money they raised in the second quarter. Candidates for federal office will have to file reports with the Federal Election Commission by Wednesday of how much they have raised and spent.
Brady PAC, a political action committee that supports candidates who favor gun-control policies, announced its endorsement of Shaheen Wednesday.
“She’s been a champion on our issues since she was in the state senate,” Brian Lemek, the PAC’s executive director, said of Shaheen.
Lemek said the PAC would give the maximum $5,600 to Shaheen’s campaign, and ask its donors to contribute to Shaheen’s campaign.If the general election appears tight, Lemek said, Brady PAC might independently pay for digital ads in support of Shaheen.