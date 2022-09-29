Her hips don’t lie, but her tax documents might.
Shakira faces a trial in Spain for alleged tax fraud after a judge gave approval Tuesday to move forward with one.
The “Hips Don’t Lie” artist is accused of not paying $13.9 million in taxes between 2012 and 2014, which she denies.
A trial date hasn’t been set for Shakira, who faces six counts of tax fraud. The Colombian singer, 45, previously turned down a settlement deal that would have avoided a trial.
Shakira was accused of not paying taxes on a Barcelona home that she bought in 2012 and allegedly lived at with Spanish soccer player Gerard Pique, whom she was in a relationship with at the time.
The trial is expected to explore claims by prosecutors who contend Shakira, whose official residence was reportedly in the Bahamas, spent more than half her time living in Spain. The prosecutors want Shakira to be sentenced to eight years in prison and be fined $24 million.
She is “fully confident of her innocence,” Shakira’s representatives told People earlier this year.
“Shakira has always cooperated and abided by the law, demonstrating impeccable conduct as an individual and a taxpayer, and faithfully following the counsel of PricewaterhouseCoopers, a prestigious and globally recognized tax firm,” the reps said in a statement.
Known for songs such as “Whenever, Wherever” and “Waka Waka,” Shakira is a three-time Grammy winner out of six nominations. She and Pique, who have two kids together, announced their split in June.
