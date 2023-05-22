found-ring

After washing her hands at the bathroom sink one day in 2010, Mary Strand went to flush the toilet and accidentally knocked her gold diamond ring into the bowl. She plunged her hands in, a desperate scramble to snatch it from the whirlpool. It eluded her grasp as she watched the ring circle the bowl, get sucked down and disappear.

Strand called her husband, David, who runs the family’s sewer and drain cleaning business. When he got to their home in Rogers, Minnesota, he took the toilet outside to shake the ring loose. No luck. He then snaked his sewer camera 200 feet down the drain. That didn’t work, either. Finally, the Strands contacted municipal workers to have them check the city’s pipes.