POP CULTURE’S current love affair with true-crime stories and “ripped from the headlines” scandals continues as Peacock streams the very recently released 2022 true-life drama “She Said.” The film stars Zoe Kazan and Carey Mulligan as reporters Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, who would go on to win Pulitzer Prizes for uncovering producer Harvey Weinstein’s predatory behavior and serial abuse of actresses and would-be stars.

“She Said” joins a number of movies and series about high-profile scandals, from “The Dropout,” Hulu’s series about the Theranos fraud and implosion; “Dopesick,” the same streamer’s limited series about the corporate felons behind the opioid crisis; “Super Pumped,” Showtime’s miniseries about the rise of Uber; Apple TV+’s “WeCrashed” and Netflix’s latest “Madoff” documentary.