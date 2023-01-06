POP CULTURE’S current love affair with true-crime stories and “ripped from the headlines” scandals continues as Peacock streams the very recently released 2022 true-life drama “She Said.” The film stars Zoe Kazan and Carey Mulligan as reporters Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, who would go on to win Pulitzer Prizes for uncovering producer Harvey Weinstein’s predatory behavior and serial abuse of actresses and would-be stars.
“She Said” joins a number of movies and series about high-profile scandals, from “The Dropout,” Hulu’s series about the Theranos fraud and implosion; “Dopesick,” the same streamer’s limited series about the corporate felons behind the opioid crisis; “Super Pumped,” Showtime’s miniseries about the rise of Uber; Apple TV+’s “WeCrashed” and Netflix’s latest “Madoff” documentary.
Generally well-received, “She Said” recalls how reporters Kantor and Twohey pursued charges from “Charmed” actress Rose McGowan that she had been sexually assaulted by Weinstein at a young age.
For decades, Weinstein’s Miramax company had been synonymous with quality films that cleaned up during awards season. It’s no exaggeration to say that Weinstein had virtually invented the business of campaigning for statuettes and turning high-minded films like “The English Patient” and “Shakespeare in Love” from “classy” hits to Oscar gold. Judi Dench, who won a surprise Oscar for a very brief appearance in “Shakespeare in Love,” once joked that she had the words “Harvey Weinstein” tattooed on her backside.
“She Said” has the task of telling the stories of real actresses who emerged with their own dark stories as word of Weinstein’s behavior spread. Ashley Judd appears as herself. Keilly McQuail provides the voice of McGowan, and “Shakespeare” star Gwyneth Paltrow provides her own voiceovers.
In a programming coincidence, Paltrow also appears on tonight’s “Shark Tank” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG). The Goop founder will act as a “guest Shark” and preside over the decision whether to invest in a California entrepreneur’s idea for a healthier breakfast meal, a Texas couple’s invention for keeping your beverages cold and a New Yorker with something he calls a “superfood alternative.” There’s also a woman from Los Angeles who offers a baby food innovation capable of “changing the world.”
• OWN network launches “All the Single Ladies” (9 p.m., TV-14), an unscripted series in which women discuss intimacy and dating issues. Every episode features four Black women from different ages and backgrounds sharing anecdotes about a single topic. Tonight: tales of infidelity.
• Showtime launches the docuseries “Boys in Blue” (8 p.m., TV-MA), following the football team at a North Minneapolis high school where many of the coaches are current or former police officers. The dynamic changes after the murder of George Floyd.
• Netflix debuts “Pressure Cooker,” a culinary contest where the competing chefs just don’t meet in the studio kitchen but share living space throughout the contest.
• Also on Netflix, the 2022 drama “The Pale Blue Eye” stars Christian Bale in an adaptation of a Gothic murder tale by Louis Bayard.
• An unattached woman gets involved in a heated holiday competition in the 2022 romance “Haul Out the Holly” (8 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).
• The mob family saga “BMF” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA) enters its second season.
• An insult sparks Reagan family outrage on “Blue Bloods” (10 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
• A virus turns fish into zombies in the 2021 shocker “Aquarium of the Dead” (10 p.m., TMCX, TV-MA).
Cult choice
A deceased husband (Patrick Swayze) takes a hands-on interest in his surviving wife’s (Demi Moore) pottery wheel in the 1990 supernatural romance “Ghost” (10:30 p.m., Paramount, TV-14). Swayze also stars in the 1987 period romance “Dirty Dancing” (8 p.m., Paramount, TV-PG).
Series notes
A squad member’s connections might put the squeeze on a sniper on “S.W.A.T.” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... Bad vibes on “Lopez vs. Lopez” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “WWE Friday Night SmackDown” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... ... A mid-’80s bout looms large on “Young Rock” (8:30 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
A botched rescue is subject to review on “Fire Country” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... “Dateline” (9 p.m., NBC) ... “20/20” (9 p.m., ABC, r).
Late night
Jimmy Fallon welcomes Allison Williams and Jessie Reyez on “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC) ... Rep. Nancy Pelosi, Ali Wentworth and Molly Tuttle appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (11:35 p.m., ABC).
Paul Bettany and Lily Collins visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (12:35 a.m., NBC, r) ... Josh Lucas, Kerry Condon and Jordan Jensen sit down on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (12:35 a.m., CBS, r).
While preparing a Christmas-themed dinner party in 2015, Julia Georgallis brainstormed ideas for eco-friendly meals. As people chopped trees outside to prepare for the holidays, Georgallis developed a plan: She could incorporate her already-purchased Christmas tree into the dishes.
VERNON, Connecticut — Local police have launched an internal investigation into a member of their department who has been terminated as a youth hockey coach after pulling an opposing player to the ice in the waning moments of a game last weekend in an incident that was captured on video.
DEAR ABBY: My husband and I have been married 11 months. We’ve been together five years and have lived together for the last three. This is my second marriage and his third. I have put up with a lot from him and overlooked way too much. He isn’t affectionate, doesn’t kiss me hello or goodbye…
WASHINGTON — The United States will use pandemic-era restrictions to rapidly expel Cuban, Nicaraguan and Haitian migrants caught illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, President Joe Biden announced Thursday as he seeks to gain control of migration.
WASHINGTON — The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits dropped to a three-month low last week while layoffs fell 43% in December, pointing to a still-tight labor market that could force the Federal Reserve to keep hiking interest rates.