US percussionist Sheila E. poses with her Hollywood Walk of Fame Star during a ceremony in Hollywood, California, on July 12, 2023. Sheila E., who is receiving the 2,759th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, is being honored in the category of Recording. (Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

LOS ANGELES — Legendary percussionist and multi-instrumentalist Sheila E. was honored Wednesday with her very own star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame.

“Her career can be summed up by using her own words: ‘Follow the beat,’” said master of ceremonies Jimmy Jam Harris.