Sheldon Harnick, a Broadway lyricist whose creative partnership with the composer Jerry Bock led to some of the most enduring scores in American musical theater history, notably “Fiddler on the Roof,” died June 23 at his home in Manhattan. He was 99.

Starting in the late 1950s, Mr. Harnick and Bock spent a dozen years at the summit of Broadway songwriting teams. They collaborated on five shows that drew Tony Award nominations for best musical: “Fiorello!,” “She Loves Me,” “Fiddler on the Roof,” “The Apple Tree” and “The Rothschilds.”