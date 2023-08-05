Gymnastics: 2023 Core Hydration Classic

Simone Biles practices the floor exercise during podium training before an event in Illinois on Friday.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. — Two years ago in Tokyo, when Simone Biles pushed off the vault with her hands, she flew through the air disoriented. From there, her Olympics spiraled into the unthinkable: Rather than racking up gold medals, she withdrew from several events.

For the first time publicly since then, Biles launched herself off the apparatus again Friday, performing the world’s most difficult vault as a clear indication that she’s not only back to the competitive floor but also back to her usual form.