Slovakia’s Petra Vlhova won the final women’s slalom of the Alpine skiing season in Andorra on Saturday as Mikaela Shiffrin finished third to tie another record and collect the World Cup champion’s crystal globe.
Vlhova led after the first run down Soldeu’s Avet slope and finished 0.43 of a second ahead of Croatia’s Leona Popovic, on the podium for the first time in her career.
Shiffrin, fourth after the opening leg and chasing a record-stretching 88th win, moved on to the podium after Sweden’s Anna Swenn Larsson straddled a gate.
It was the 137th World Cup podium appearance of her career, tying the women’s record of compatriot Lindsey Vonn.
Shiffrin, 28, who spent formative years growing up in Lyme, N.H., had already clinched the slalom title for the seventh time, along with the giant slalom and overall crystal globe.
It was Shiffrin’s second-worst result of the season in the discipline. She won six of 11 slaloms and finished second three times.
She ended the season with 945 points in the slalom standings, 290 more than second-place Wendy Holdener of Switzerland.
“It’s a challenging slope and it’s kind of interesting to finish the season with that because for me it gives a lot of insight into the things we can work on through the summertime and the preparation for next season,” Shiffrin said.
“It kind of leaves some motivation.”
Shiffrin said this globe felt different to those won earlier in her career.
“I won them almost without understanding,” she said. “I kind of had less pressure when I was skiing and feeling young. Just trying to earn my spot to be racing on the World Cup still. Now there’s always a little bit more weight.
“Every single race, I feel the weight of having to be one of the best in the world, no matter what the day is — which is actually quite a privilege but some days it’s quite heavy.
“Today it didn’t feel heavy. It just felt like a really good opportunity.”
Shiffrin has one more race, the final giant slalom on Sunday.
NEW YORK — Former President Donald Trump on Saturday said he expects to be arrested Tuesday as New York prosecutors consider charges over a hush money payment to a porn star, and called on his supporters to protest.
AMSTERDAM — Vladimir Putin may not see the inside of a cell in The Hague any time soon, but his war crimes arrest warrant, which the International Criminal Court issues Friday, could hurt his ability to travel freely and meet other world leaders, who may feel less inclined to speak to a wanted man.
During the pandemic, planetary scientist Robert Herrick took advantage of hours of Zoom meetings to do some extraterrestrial multitasking - and discovered evidence that, as recently as 1991, a volcano erupted on Venus.