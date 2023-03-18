FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Slalom

Mikaela Shiffrin celebrates with the globe trophy on Saturday for winning the slalom competition during the World Cup season.

 Reuters

Slovakia’s Petra Vlhova won the final women’s slalom of the Alpine skiing season in Andorra on Saturday as Mikaela Shiffrin finished third to tie another record and collect the World Cup champion’s crystal globe.

Vlhova led after the first run down Soldeu’s Avet slope and finished 0.43 of a second ahead of Croatia’s Leona Popovic, on the podium for the first time in her career.