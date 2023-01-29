FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Slalom

Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Slalom - Spindleruv Mlyn, Czech Republic - January 29, 2023 Mikaela Shiffrin of the U.S. reacts after her run in the the Women's Slalom REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

 LISI NIESNER

Germany's Lena Duerr won a women's World Cup slalom in the Czech resort of Spindleruv Mlyn on Sunday to thwart Mikaela Shiffrin's bid to equal Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark's record 86 victories.

The seemingly unstoppable American skier led by 0.67 seconds after the first run but an 86th win slipped from her grasp in the final meters.