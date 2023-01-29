Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Slalom - Spindleruv Mlyn, Czech Republic - January 29, 2023 Mikaela Shiffrin of the U.S. reacts after her run in the the Women's Slalom REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Germany's Lena Duerr won a women's World Cup slalom in the Czech resort of Spindleruv Mlyn on Sunday to thwart Mikaela Shiffrin's bid to equal Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark's record 86 victories.
The seemingly unstoppable American skier led by 0.67 seconds after the first run but an 86th win slipped from her grasp in the final meters.
Last out of the start hut, Shiffrin was still 0.15 seconds quicker than Duerr at the final split but crossed the line 0.06 seconds slower and placed second overall.
The four-time World Cup winner was only 14th fastest over the second run but second place secured her the World Cup slalom title for a seventh time, with two races to spare.
In the overall World Cup standings, Shiffrin has a commanding lead of 731 points over Slovakia's Petra Vlhova.
Croatia's Zrinka Ljutic placed third, her first podium in the World Cup at the age of 19.
Duerr's win was the first in 11 years by a German skier in women's slalom.
Shiffrin, who spent formative years living in Lyme, N.H., will now have to wait until after the Feb. 6-19 Alpine world championships in the French resorts of Courchevel and Meribel to have her next attempt on Stenmark's record.
Speed races are scheduled for Crans Montana, Switzerland, at the end of February and in early March in Kvitfjell, Norway, before the skiers move to Sweden for a giant slalom and slalom in Are on March 10-11.
Shiffrin's 28th birthday is on March 13.
"The last months have been non-stop. It's been so many amazing races, I do not expect to win every one," she said on Sunday.
"After yesterday and the first run today (I) felt amazing. The second run maybe I didn’t risk enough to earn the win but to get second and on the podium and secure the slalom globe is amazing for me."
Shiffrin's 83rd win, in the Italian resort of Kronplatz on Tuesday, sent her past Lindsey Vonn as the female skier with most World Cup wins and she had been bidding for a fourth in the space of a week.
Stenmark won his 86 races in the 1970s and 1980s, with the first a slalom at the Italian resort of Madonna di Campiglio in 1974 and the final victory in a giant slalom at Aspen in 1989.
