Bode Miller

Alpine skiing Olympic gold medalist Bode Miller, a native of Easton, N.H., believes nobody in his lifetime will match Mikaela Shiffrin’s extraordinary leap into the World Cup record books, saying she is a “once-in-a-millennium” athlete.

Shiffrin, who spent formative years growing up in Lyme, N.H., launched herself into the pantheon of sports greats as she broke Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark’s all-time record with a dominant 87th win in a slalom in Äre, Sweden, on Saturday.