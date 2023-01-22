Norway's Ragnhild Mowinckel won a women's Alpine skiing World Cup Super-G in Cortina d'Ampezzo on Sunday as American Mikaela Shiffrin's bid for a record 83rd win was again put on hold.
Austria's Cornelia Huetter was second, 0.30 seconds slower than the winning time, and Italian Marta Bassino third.
"It's been a good weekend for Norway," said Mowinckel, whose teammate, Kajsa Vickhoff Lie, finished second in Saturday's downhill while Aleksander Aamodt Kilde won the men's race in Kitzbuehel, Austria.
Shiffrin, who this month equaled Lindsey Vonn's 82 women's World Cup wins, finished seventh on the Olympia delle Tofane course that hosted downhills on Friday and Saturday.
"I made an error with my timing on the side of the last turn on the course. It's quite flat down here (in the final sector) so you lose some speed but it was quite a strong run I think," said Shiffrin.
Sunday was the third of seven races in 10 days across four disciplines for the Shiffrin, who is four wins short of Swedish slalom great Ingemar Stenmark's overall record of 86 World Cup victories from the 1970s and 1980s.
It was also her third race in a row in Cortina without a podium appearance.
"I am enjoying each race and the process is like an opportunity," she said after finishing seventh in Saturday's downhill.
"I’m just here trying to figure out the track like all the other racers on the course and see if I can do my best and if it’s good enough to be close to the top. When I look forward, I see opportunity, but I don’t see pressure."
Her next race will be in the Italian resort of Kronplatz on Tuesday for the first of two giant slaloms.
Shiffrin extended her lead in the overall World Cup, the American now on 1,317 points to Slovak rival Petra Vlhova's 796.
Italian Sofia Goggia, winner of four of the first five downhills of the season, did not take part in the super-G after a crash on Saturday left her nursing a sore right knee.
"We must bear in mind that the races (world championships) scheduled for Meribel in two weeks' time are the target for the season and we will have to present ourselves in the best conditions," she said in a statement.
