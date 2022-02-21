Turning a capped landfill into a financial and environmental asset.
The Manchester Landfill located at 500 Dunbarton Road had been capped in 1999 and lay dormant for major development for more than 20 years. While the solid waste drop-off facility has continued to operate as normal, the capped landfill, across I-93 from Manchester Community College, was a resource that had been evaluated for years without ever being fully utilized for further development.
Given the nature of the soils, a solar array that could help provide additional energy for the local grid, seemed like a viable option, but local legislation only allowed projects to produce up to a one-megawatt (MW) of power. However, the project team of the City of Manchester, Kearsarge Energy, and Fuss & O’Neill moved ahead with a maximized design of 3.3 MW, even as the net metering program did not yet allow for projects over 1 MW early in the project’s development.
Fuss & O’Neill provided site and civil design, as well as survey and permitting. The permitting through New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services (NHDES) involved multiple bureaus and permits; the Bureau of Land Resources Management for an Alteration of Terrain Permit and the Waste Management Bureau for a Type 1B Post Closure Use Permit Modification.
The solar array allows the city to take advantage of the landfill as an asset, generating significant financial and environmental benefits. It can generate up to 3.3 MW of power, making it the largest array in New Hampshire. With more than 8,000 panels, it will supply 3.8 million kilowatt hours of clean energy to the power grid on an annual basis. With non-productive land, options for redevelopment were limited and could incur high expenses for construction and upkeep. A solar array supports the state’s environmental initiatives. U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm backed this redevelopment decision after a visit to the Dunbarton site in September 2021.
The completion of this project, and working towards goals for more renewable energy sources, was realized in large part to the innovative partnership formed between the project team, as they worked with various entities, both public and private to achieve a successful project. From direct sunlight exposure, the solar array can power approximately 350 average homes annually.
Manchester has recently progressed with more clean energy investments, including the incorporation of energy-efficient buses to the Manchester Transit Authority fleet and the conversion of city lights to more efficient LED lights. Adding solar power to the energy mix was something that the city had been after for years and now has come to fruition. The city continues to make strategic investments in clean energy, benefitting the environment and moving the community forward.
Deputy Public Works Director Tim Clougherty notes, “When coupled with energy efficiency initiatives, Energy Star compliance, and participating in the EPA Better Buildings Challenge, this project represents the latest example of the city’s forward-thinking regarding conservation.”
Through energy cost savings and personal property taxes, Manchester is estimated to earn more than $500,000 over 20 years. Additionally, the array will offset more than 2,700 metric tons of CO2 per year. This innovative project holds the future value of being used as a blueprint for other potential landfill redevelopment projects.