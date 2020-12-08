NBC SERVES UP a new variation on an old holiday favorite. “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical!” (8 p.m., NBC) stars Matthew Morrison (“Glee”) in the title role. Look for Amelia Minto (“The Lost Girls”) as Cindy-Lou Who. The cast includes talent from London’s Troubadour theater, where this production was recorded.
This musical variation features a story and lyrics by Tim Mason and music by Mel Marvin, including old favorites “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch” and “Welcome Christmas” by Albert Hague & Dr. Seuss.
I’m just wondering if the Whos will still be serving roast beast. Or has that item been stricken from the menu to reflect 21st-century sensibilities?
FX counters with “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (8 p.m. and 10 p.m., TV-PG), a 2018 computer-animated adaptation featuring the voices of Benedict Cumberbatch, Rashida Jones, Kenan Thompson, Cameron Seely and Angela Lansbury. This “Grinch” also features 13 musical numbers, two from the original cartoon, and songs by Nat King Cole, The Supremes, Jackie Wilson and Run-D.M.C., among others.
• ABC continues its megawatt holiday tradition with “The Great Christmas Light Fight” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG). Back-to-back episodes will air every Wednesday night through December. “Fight” travels to every part of the country to visit families determined to outshine the competition. For the first time in its eight seasons, “Fight” will feature illuminated floats and a mile-long drive past more than a million synchronized lights.
• Far from the holiday’s twinkle, “Alabama Snake” (9 p.m., HBO, TV-MA) examines a true crime story so strange it almost seems like folk legend.
Back in 1991, Darlene Summerford was bitten twice by rattlesnakes. But this was no ordinary encounter with reptilian venom. She claims her husband, Glenn, a minister in Scottsboro, forced her to put her hand in a box of snakes he used in his church services. And before that, he shook the box to make sure his slithering acolytes were good and mad.
Glenn had accused Darlene of infidelity, a charge she denied. A year later, a jury convicted Glenn of attempted murder and sentenced him to 99 years in prison. His sentence grew longer after he escaped from prison, only to be recaptured.
As you can imagine, “Snake” will make the most of this lurid tale, offering a deep-fried look at a fire-and-brimstone subculture where belief in demons runs deep and some take it upon themselves to cast the devils out.
• Netflix is streaming two specials just in time for the holidays: “Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love: Christmas” and “The Big Show Show: Christmas.”
Holiday movies and specials
• Party-planning sisters clash with a Grinch of a CEO in the 2019 comedy “Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen (8 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).
• An ambitious toy merchant takes a crash course in Hanukkah lore in the 2019 holiday romance “Mistletoe & Menorahs” (8 p.m., Lifetime, TV-PG).
• Holiday cynics (Vince Vaughn and Reese Witherspoon) get extra helpings in the 2008 comedy “Four Christmases” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-14).
• A mother’s (Loretta Devine) call for a family reunion brings out hard feelings in the 2007 melodrama “This Christmas” (9 p.m., OWN, TV-PG).
• Kevin Frazier and Keltie Knight host “Greatest Holiday Commercial Countdown 2020” (9 p.m., CW, TV-PG).
• Santa (Paul Giamatti) contends with his loser brother (Vince Vaughn) in the 2007 comedy “Fred Claus” (10 p.m., AMC, TV-PG).
Other highlights
• Performing under wraps on “The Masked Singer” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG).
• First impressions dominate the conversation on “I Can See Your Voice” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG).
• Mean streets on “S.W.A.T” (10 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
• New recruits get thrown into the deep end on the pilot episode of the Canadian import “Nurses” (10 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).
• A favor for Jamal on “For Life” (10 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
Cult choice
Proof that Hallmark has no monopoly on sentimental goop, the 2019 tear-jerker “The Art of Racing in the Rain” (8 p.m., Cinemax) is narrated by a dying dog longing to be reincarnated as a human. Kevin Costner voices the canine flashbacks. Milo Ventimiglia and Amanda Seyfried star.
Series notes
Eyes on the prize on “The Amazing Race” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Strange bedfellows on “Devils” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14) ... A change in focus on “SEAL Team” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
Late night
Andrew Rannells appears on “Conan” (11 p.m., TBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Jon Hamm, Meghan Trainor and Earth, Wind & Fire on “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC) ... Aubrey Plaza, Natalie Palamides and Kaz Rodriguez visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (12:35 a.m., NBC).