Baseball: World Baseball Classic - Championship-Japan vs USA

Shohei Ohtani celebrates after striking out Angels teammate Mike Trout to give Japan a 3-2 victory over the United States in Tuesday night’s World Baseball Classic championship game in Miami.

 usa today sports

MIAMI — The great tragedy of Shohei Ohtani’s MLB career — and after watching him in the World Baseball Classic final, tragedy only feels like a minor overstatement — is that he has never had the chance to put a team on his shoulders in October.

Because during the World Baseball Classic, on the biggest baseball stage he has ever had the chance to take, Ohtani was transcendent.