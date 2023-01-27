HARRISON FORD has embraced the small screen in a big way. The star of “Star Wars” and the “Indiana Jones” franchise appeared recently in the “Yellowstone” prequel “1923.”
Now he stars in “Shrinking,” a comedy streaming on Apple TV+, co-created by Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein of “Ted Lasso” fame. “Shrinking” also stars its other co-creator, Jason Segel, who plays Jimmy, a behavioral therapist grieving the sudden accidental death of his wife.
Grief has hit him rather hard. He’s first seen wallowing in his backyard pool warbling along to a Billy Joel song at 3 in the morning in the company of two women who may or may not be paid escorts. Needless to say, this disturbs the neighbors. It’s hard to say what effect it has on his teenage daughter, a vulnerable young woman who just lost her mother. You’d think she could turn to a therapist — someone like her absent dad.
Jimmy’s practice has also fallen into wreckage. He can barely listen to his patients, and when he does, he just wants to shake them. Abandoning all medical ethics, he begins to intervene in ways both obvious and “cute.” This brings a gruff reprimand from his clinical partner and father figure (Ford) and raised eyebrows from his peer Gaby (Jessica Williams).
Over the course of the first episode, Jimmy applies his “Moonstruck”-inspired “snap out of it” approach to therapy, only to realize that he needs a similar kick in the pants. It’s a sweet and rather obvious wet dog role that Segel (“Forgetting Sarah Marshall”) has been playing since “Freaks and Geeks.”
It also follows the “Ted Lasso” formula. Basically, a nice (White) guy, either breaking the rules of his profession (or an American college football coach taking on British football) can basically do anything and get away with everything. Because he’s ... nice.
• Not unlike Segel, Jonah Hill has come of age in the Judd Apatow-influenced comedy universe, playing men who have never quite escaped adolescence. He co-stars with Eddie Murphy in the 2023 Netflix original movie “You People.” Hill plays the kind of spineless boyfriend who needs his girlfriend to bankroll his podcast. Murphy is her stern father who doesn’t see what his daughter loves about this Pillsbury Doughboy of a man.
This story of interracial love stymied by confused parents (including Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Hill’s character’s mother) has been made and made badly since “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” debuted more than a half century ago.
• “Tar” begins streaming on Peacock. The 2022 drama about an esteemed orchestra conductor (Cate Blanchett) suffering a breakdown on the eve of her greatest triumph has just been nominated for a Best Picture Oscar. Blanchett was nominated for Best Actress.
Among Best Picture nominees, “Avatar,” “Women Talking” and “The Fabelmans” are still running in theaters. “All Quiet on the Western Front” has been streaming on Netflix for some time. Paramount+ streams “Top Gun: Maverick.” Both “The Banshees of Inisherin” and “Elvis” can be streamed on HBO Max. “Everything Everywhere All at Once” has been broadcast on Showtime and can be streamed on the Showtime app. “Triangle of Sadness” can be rented on a number of platforms.
A category that ranges from “Tar” to “Avatar” makes for an interesting Oscars.
Other highlights
• U.S. Figure Skating Championships (8 p.m., NBC) live from San Jose, California.
• A woman uses her role as a journalist to arrange an encounter with her biological father in the 2022 romance “My Southern Family Christmas” (8 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).
• “Next at the Kennedy Center” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings) presents a performance by The Roots.
• Snowboarding and extreme skiing are among the events at the X Games (9:30 p.m., ESPN).
• Three’s a crowd on “Blue Bloods” (10 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
Cult choice
Kevin Spacey won a Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his role in the 1995 mystery “The Usual Suspects” (8 p.m., Sho2).
Series notes
An attack on the grid on “S.W.A.T.” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “WWE Friday Night SmackDown” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... Grease is the word on “Shark Tank” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
A hiker’s rescue on “Fire Country” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14)) ... “20/20” (9 p.m., ABC, r).
Late night
Jimmy Fallon welcomes Claire Danes and Cathy Ladman on “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC) ... Leslie Jones and Rosie Perez visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (12:35 a.m., NBC, r) ... Amy Adams, Maya Rudolph and Franz Ferdinand appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (12:35 a.m.,
The Biden administration on Friday released a state-by-state breakdown of people who could get assistance from the president's embattled student-loan debt relief program, days after the Education Department said independent auditors had questioned the estimated cost of the effort.
DEAR HELOISE: Have you ever heard the word “phubbing”? It refers to someone who ignores their friends and family in order to pay attention to their phone or tablet instead. As a clinical psychologist, I hear about it every day.
DEAR ABBY: My daughter passed away nine years ago. She was almost 13. My mother never bothered to have a relationship with her when she was alive. But now, on every birthday and anniversary of her passing, Mom posts on Facebook how much she misses her and how “close” they were. Her friends a…
New data from one Centers for Disease Control and Prevention database shows a possible stroke risk link for older adults who received an updated Pfizer /BioNTech COVID-19 booster shot, but the signal is weaker than what the agency had flagged earlier in January, health officials said Thursday.
As Rachael Gross climbed the steps of her Coon Rapids, Minnesota, home in the summer of 2021, a turkey dropped from her roof and forced her to the ground. The turkey ripped her jacket, Gross said, and scattered her bags of eggs, coffee and other groceries across her front lawn.
On Christmas morning, Scarlett Doumato took a break from playing with her new toys, marched into the kitchen, returned with plastic bags and started collecting evidence — the half-eaten Oreo and a pair of munched-on carrots she’d left for Santa and his reindeer the night before.