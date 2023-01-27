HARRISON FORD has embraced the small screen in a big way. The star of “Star Wars” and the “Indiana Jones” franchise appeared recently in the “Yellowstone” prequel “1923.”

Now he stars in “Shrinking,” a comedy streaming on Apple TV+, co-created by Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein of “Ted Lasso” fame. “Shrinking” also stars its other co-creator, Jason Segel, who plays Jimmy, a behavioral therapist grieving the sudden accidental death of his wife.