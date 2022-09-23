APPLE TV+ STREAMS the 2022 documentary “Sidney,” a profile and appreciation of actor Sidney Poitier (1927-2022).

More than an actor, Poitier was seen — and, one could say, burdened by — the fact that he was a symbolic Hollywood breakthrough. His Best Actor Oscar for “Lilies of the Field” was rightly seen as a seismic event that coincided with the passage of civil rights legislation and Dr. Martin Luther King’s Nobel Prize in 1964.