APPLE TV+ STREAMS the 2022 documentary “Sidney,” a profile and appreciation of actor Sidney Poitier (1927-2022).
More than an actor, Poitier was seen — and, one could say, burdened by — the fact that he was a symbolic Hollywood breakthrough. His Best Actor Oscar for “Lilies of the Field” was rightly seen as a seismic event that coincided with the passage of civil rights legislation and Dr. Martin Luther King’s Nobel Prize in 1964.
Poitier was long seen as the leading Black actor in the American film industry. “Sidney” makes the emphatic argument that he could have done so only because he was raised outside of American society and allowed to become a man before he was seen primarily as a Black man.
As the actor explains, he was raised in the Bahamas at a time when the thought of indoor plumbing or running water was a fantasy. For a man who lived his life on camera, he was raised without a mirror. And he was brought up without his identity being refracted through White society’s demeaning notions of the role of Black actors on screen and in the world.
In many ways, Poitier’s discussion of his arrival in Miami in 1942 is reminiscent of Rita Moreno’s take on coming to New York from Puerto Rico in the documentary “Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It.” Neither thought they were “less than” before they were exposed to White racism, and both would have careers defined by surmounting such bias.
The film discusses the toll that being a symbol would take on the actor. It’s hard to live up to the strident fury of the line, “They call me Mr. Tibbs!” from “In the Heat of the Night,” and his role as the “perfect” Black fiance in “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” was seen as a Hollywood gesture even in its day.
Perhaps Poitier the outsider rose to the occasion in situations far from the American mainstream. His Oscar-winning turn in “Lilies” was set in the remote desert among German-speaking nuns who were far more “foreign” than his itinerant handyman. In “To Sir, With Love,” he appeared with Cockney-accented youth who would not have been out of place in a Herman’s Hermits movie.
Yet as much as Poitier was an outsider, he was at the center of the cultural conversation. As America’s cities burned in the late 1960s, he was Hollywood’s leading box-office draw. The theme from “To Sir, With Love” was the No. 1 pop hit of 1967.
Look for plenty of commentary from Poitier’s contemporaries and those he inspired, from Oprah Winfrey, Barbra Streisand, Halle Berry, Denzel Washington, Morgan Freeman, Robert Redford, Lenny Kravitz, Spike Lee and more.
• The Shout! Factory streaming app launches a channel dedicated to the cult series “Farscape.”
• An annual vacation shared by a group of close friends takes on a new dimension when one woman receives a cancer diagnosis in the limited series “The Girls at the Back,” streaming on Netflix.
Other highlights
• The 14th season premiere of “Shark Tank” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG), airing live, invites home viewers to participate.
• “Great Performance” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings) presents the opera “Intimate Apparel,” set in 1905 New York.
• A recently released convict stalks Erin on “Blue Bloods” (10 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
• “20/20” (9 p.m., ABC) enters its 45th season with a story about new evidence that may exonerate a man convicted of his wife’s murder.
Cult choice
A handsome drifter (Martin Sheen) takes a naive small-town girl (Sissy Spacek) on an interstate killing spree in the 1973 drama “Badlands” (10 p.m., TCM, TV-14). Terrence Malick’s astounding directorial debut, it was based on the real-life story of murderer Charles Starkweather.
Series notes
Stuck inside on “Big Brother” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Peyton and Cooper Manning host “College Bowl” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “WWE Friday Night SmackDown” (8 p.m., Fox TV-PG) ... Everyone remains a suspect on the season finale of “Killer Camp” (8 p.m. CW, TV-14).
A singer returns to Hawaii to help out her relations on “Secret Celebrity Renovation” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... On two repeat episodes of “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” (CW): Shawn Johnson (9 p.m., TV-14); Grep Proops (9:30, TV-PG) ... “Dateline” (10 p.m., NBC).
Late night
Jimmy Fallon welcomes Jon Hamm and the Smashing Pumpkins on “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC) ... Rosie O’Donnell, Kevin Smith, Megan Giddings and Rick Smith visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (12:35 a.m., NBC, r) ... Austin Butler, Jeff Goldblum and the Zac Brown Band are scheduled to appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (12:35 a.m., CBS, r).