Blending beauty and terror in memorable ways, the Australian melodrama “The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart” begins streaming on Prime Video. Based on the best-selling book by Holly Ringland, the seven-part series stars Sigourney Weaver, who also produces.
Clearly by design, the hour-long pilot offers as many questions and mysteries as answers. For some, that will prove compelling. For others, it may seem glacially slow to build and decidedly odd.
When we first meet Alice (Alycia Debnam-Carey), she’s a free-spirited child living on a gorgeous farm in bucolic isolation. Why is Dad so cryptic? Why does he take off for days and weeks at a time, leaving Alice and her mother without a car or means of escape?
Not to give away much, Alice’s world is as harrowing as the scenery is gorgeous. A local policeman and librarian are convinced she and her pregnant mother have been violently abused. Alice retreats into fairy tales about mermaids and myths of ancient gods and cleansing fire.
After a real fire consumes her world, Alice discovers that her grandmother, June (Weaver), may be her only next of kin. And June has mysteries of her own. She lives with a woman named Twig (Leah Purcell). Are they lovers? And then there’s Candy (Frankie Adams). A daughter? Who knows. The women inhabit a huge mansion filled with ornate carvings that we can only assume to be the work of Alice’s brilliant if violent father.
June and Twig appear to run some kind of flower plantation combined with a shelter for damaged souls, all women. And they know the neighbors aren’t so thrilled with the situation.
In “Alice,” almost every element is touched with the mythic. Its tone can seem a tad witchy or ponderous, even absurd. My overall reaction to each scene was “What the heck is going on and why is it taking so long?” But I’m clearly not the intended audience. This is the kind of series where flowers and floral arrangements get their own subtitles, explaining their secret and sacred meaning.
Be prepared to be perplexed. Seemingly unrelated characters bear identical scars. Enigmatic art works and statuary show up in the strangest places.
It’s hard to watch without wondering if there might be too many secrets, strange connections and coincidences, or that the scenery might be a tad too beautiful for this tale of broken bones, damaged souls and fire. And that hourlong episodes can seem like three.
• “Fire Country” star Max Theriot surprises an old friend with a home makeover on the third season premiere of “Secret Celebrity Renovation” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).
• Owen Wilson stars in the 2023 comedy “Paint,” streaming on AMC+. He’s a frizzy-haired public television star obviously based on Bob Ross.
• An original series created for the Roku Channel, “The Marriage Pact” follows couples who vow to settle for each other if they’re not hitched by a certain date.
Tonight’s other highlights
• A lawn game played with bean bags is taken to the next level on the ACL Superhole IV Championship (7 p.m., ESPN2).
• Matthew Broderick stars as a computer game nerd who almost kicks off WWIII in the 1983 Cold War thriller “WarGames” (8 p.m., BBC America).
• Participants look back on life-changing meals on “The Great American Recipe” (9 p.m., r, PBS, TV-PG, check local listings).
• A friend’s restaurant may be a front for narcotics on “Blue Bloods” (10 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
Cult choice
Set in the adult film industry in the 1970s, the 1997 period comedy drama “Boogie Nights” (10 p.m., Showcase) marked a breakthrough for Mark Wahlberg and a comeback for Burt Reynolds. Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, it features a stellar ensemble cast including Julianne Moore, Don Cheadle, John C. Reilly, William H. Macy, Philip Seymour Hoffman and Heather Graham. Anderson fans may also enjoy the 2007 oil industry epic “There Will Be Blood” (10 p.m., Outdoor).
Series notes
“Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... “WWE Friday Night SmackDown” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... Will brings a fresh perspective to a familiar case on “Will Trent” (8 p.m., ABC, r, TV-14) ... “Dateline” (9 p.m., NBC) ... “20/20” (9 p.m., ABC, r).
Late night
Due to the Writers Guild strike, all late night shows are in reruns.
Patrick Stewart, Ke Huy Quan and Boyz II Men sit down on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (11:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Mark Wahlberg, Billy Porter and AJR on “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC) ... Jamie Lee Curtis, Lucas Bravo, Midland and Jon Pardi appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (11:35 p.m., ABC) ... Gwen Stefani, Grant Morrison and Raghav Mehrotra visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (12:35 a.m., NBC, r).