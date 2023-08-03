Blending beauty and terror in memorable ways, the Australian melodrama “The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart” begins streaming on Prime Video. Based on the best-selling book by Holly Ringland, the seven-part series stars Sigourney Weaver, who also produces.

Clearly by design, the hour-long pilot offers as many questions and mysteries as answers. For some, that will prove compelling. For others, it may seem glacially slow to build and decidedly odd.